Yunnan at Your Fingertips Launches Yunnan Tourist Service Card

As an intelligent software jointly built by Yunnan Province and Tencent, Yunnan at Your Fingertips Platform has been fulfilling its mission, which is putting technology first, integrating resources, intelligentizing tourism, and creating an authoritative e-tourism platform in Yunnan.

In the context of the pandemic of COVID-19, traveling is more about "Which place is safer" than "Where I want to go". Since tourists are more concerned about their health and safety during their travels, the four main features of Yunnan Tourist Service Card will provide them comprehensive health QR code, scenic spot reservations, complaints during their travels, and returns and refunds.

In the long run, the tourist service card will become a "fast track" for the government to protect the rights and interests of tourists by providing a more accessible "service entrance", showcasing the "new image" of Yunnan tourism, and pooling together governmental guarantee of Yunnan at Your Fingertips Platform. By being one step closer to tourists, Yunnan at Your Fingertips Platform presents the beauty of Yunnan to the world.

The year 2020 marks the third anniversary of Yunnan at Your Fingertips Platform, which brings brand new services and experiences to its users. In the future, the user-oriented platform will build its differentiated service capabilities around five dimensions: indigenization, innovation, preferential policy, authoritativeness and accessibility. With a vision transcending traditional tourism, Yunnan at Your Fingertips Platform aspires to greater success. For more updates and users instructions of Go-Yunnan, please follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Go-Yunnan-108450247625235

SOURCE Go-Yunnan