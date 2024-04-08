Yunnan: Doing businesses with Southeast Asia and beyond

Nestled in Southwest China, Yunnan province is emerging as a pivotal gateway to Southeast Asia and South Asia, bordered by Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam. Its strategic location fuels regional trade and investment, making Yunnan a crucial hub for economic development.

Leveraging its strategic advantages, Yunnan fosters a premier business environment, focusing on resource economy, industrial park economy, and port economy enhancement.

In 2023, Yunnan's regional GDP exceeded 3 trillion yuan, marking a 4.4% growth from the previous year.

With its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and government support, Yunnan has become an ideal location for numerous businesses and investors.

Watch the video to delve deeper into Yunnan's trade dynamics!

