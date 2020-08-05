Yunnan Is Ready to Revive Tourism Inside and Out

On the conference, Wang Jianghong, deputy head of Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism extends an invitation to visitors worldwide: this magical land stands ready to greet them from all over the world to experience the beauty of life.

Hailed the faraway dreamland of poetic romance, Yunnan is home to the Puzhehei Scenic Area—a typical karst landscape, Yuanyang Rice Terraces—the core area of a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Gaoligong Mountains—the "World Species Gene Pool".

Recently, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China has issued a notice to encourage the tourism industry resume work and production, and restart inter-provincial, inter-regional and inter-city group travels on the precondition of preventing and control the COVID-19 pandemic. In accordance with the notice, Yunnan plans to design and market a series of new cultural tourism products in such sectors as eco-friendly recuperation, scientific research and study, outdoor sports, rural tourism and cross-border tourism, with a focus on the integration of tourism with culture, healthcare, education and sports to enrich Yunnan's cultural tourism product mix.

The province will strive to step up publicity and promotion and boost the recovery of tourism inside and out, with emphasis on the transformation and utilization of past achievements, in a bid to facilitate the internationalization, premiumisation, specialization and intelligentization of Yunnan's culture and tourism industries.

Now that Yunnan is ready, don't you want to pack your bags and take a spur-of-the-moment trip? For more information on traveling in Yunnan, please download Go-Yunnan app: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1484293598; https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tengyun.intl.yyn.

SOURCE Go-Yunnan