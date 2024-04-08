KUNMING, China, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The diverse landscape of Yunnan province presents its residents with a wealth of natural resources alongside numerous challenges. Drawing upon their ingenuity and proactive spirit, locals have forged a harmonious relationship between humanity and the environment.

Yunnan's Splendor: The Power of Imagination.

In the Hani-Yi autonomous prefecture of Honghe, inhabitants have ingeniously transformed rugged mountain terrain into breathtaking terraced fields. Meanwhile, the Yunnan-Vietnam Railway serves as both a global conduit for Yunnan's abundant agricultural bounty and a scenic route showcasing captivating landscapes. Notably, the historic Lijiang Ancient Town stands as a testament to Yunnan's rich heritage, now recognized as a distinguished world cultural treasure.

We invite you to explore this remarkable land through our video, immersing yourself in the magnificent culinary delights of Yunnan.

SOURCE Chinadaily.com.cn