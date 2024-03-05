Yuno Secures $25M, Planning Europe, Asia Expansion

Yuno, a leading global payments orchestration platform, announces today it has secured $25 million from a consortium of prominent investors, including DST Global Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Kaszek Ventures and Monashees.

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuno, a leading global payments orchestration platform, announces today it has secured $25 million from a consortium of prominent investors, including DST Global Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Kaszek Ventures and Monashees.



Founded by experienced tech entrepreneurs Juan Pablo Ortega and Julián Núñez, Yuno offers its clients fast and reliable payments orchestration, helping revolutionize retail, e-commerce, travel, mobility, and other industries. Yuno already serves customers like McDonald's, Avianca, inDrive, Rappi, and others across 40 countries, offering innovative features such as one-click checkout modifications, smart routing, and the integration of information from all payment processors and anti-fraud tools into a unified interface.



Funds raised in this Series A round will help further strengthen Yuno's operations in North and South America and enter new markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa. This should benefit Yuno's customers, who already value the company's innovative approach to integrating diverse payment methods, which is fueling their own growth by providing easy-to-use, reliable, and tailored solutions for different geographies.



Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and Co-founder at Yuno, commented: "This financial backing validates our vision and our ability to take the global payments industry into the future, helping fuel positive change across many different sectors of the economy. We are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge solutions to new markets."



Julián Núñez, Co-founder at Yuno, added: ''Yuno is already successfully facilitating financial transactions in over 40 countries, highlighting our versatility and adaptability in meeting the diverse demands of the global market. This latest round of funding will play a pivotal role in advancing Yuno's technological infrastructure, expanding our team of exceptional professionals, and crafting innovative market strategies to strengthen our presence across different geographies."



"We're happy to be supporting Yuno in the next phase of its growth," said Saurabh Gupta, managing partner at DST Global. "We're impressed by the entrepreneurial track record of its founders, the strong team and customer base they've built, and the company's proven ability to keep innovating in online payments."



Contact:

Yuno

***@y.uno



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13010184



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Yuno