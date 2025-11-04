YunoJuno, Global Leader in Freelancer Management Systems, Expands Amiqus Partnership to Strengthen End-To-End Contractor Compliance and Onboarding

Advanced international verification technology enables the world's leading contingent workforce management platform to onboard contingent talent globally in minutes.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno, the global leader in Freelancer Management Systems (FMS) and Contingent Workforce Management platforms, today announced the continuation of their strategic partnership with Amiqus, a market-leading compliance and onboarding partner that delivers trusted identity verification and background screening capabilities in over 200 jurisdictions worldwide.

The continued partnership addresses a critical challenge facing modern enterprises: as organisations increasingly access distributed, remote talent pools across borders, traditional verification processes have become a compliance bottleneck. Manual background checks requiring coordination across multiple vendors and international jurisdictions directly contradict the agility that makes contingent talent valuable in today's fast-moving business environment.

Amiqus' cutting-edge verification technology has enabled YunoJuno to onboard thousands of freelancers and contractors globally, with an average time-to-contract of less than an hour. As a certified Identity Service Provider (IDSP), Amiqus has enabled fast and secure photo ID checks, alongside watchlist searches customisable based on risk profiles and regulatory requirements. YunoJuno's commitment to seamless, fast, and secure onboarding is acknowledged in their decision to expand their partnership to Amiqus' full suite of onboarding services. Checks, including identity verification and employment referencing, will be fully integrated in YunoJuno's platform, giving users fast, direct access to further streamline the vetting process.

"As the global leader in contingent workforce management, maintaining the highest compliance standards while enabling rapid access to international talent is fundamental to our value proposition," said Runar Reistrup, CEO at YunoJuno. "Our partnership with Amiqus reinforces our position at the forefront of workforce technology by seamlessly integrating world-class verification capabilities into our platform. This enables our enterprise clients to confidently scale their contingent workforce programs globally without compromising on security, compliance, or speed."

The technology integration is delivering measurable impact for YunoJuno's global client base, particularly in sectors where traditional compliance processes create bottlenecks in talent acquisition. A recent deployment by a leading global ecommerce group demonstrated the platform's verification and data protection capabilities when they were challenged to rapidly onboard specialised freelancers across continents - including US 1099 and outside IR35 contractors for the first time. The client used YunoJuno's platform, integrated with Amiqus's progressive technology, to securely verify identities without the need to send sensitive ID documents over email. This streamlined the screening process, improved user experience, and significantly reduced data breach risk, enabling full compliance and completion of checks in less than an hour.

"YunoJuno is setting new standards in the freelance and contingent workforce management space globally. With their compliance tech stack powered by Amiqus, we're able to support YunoJuno to operate at a truly global scale, transforming the pace at which enterprises can onboard talent worldwide" said Callum Murray, CEO and Founder at Amiqus. "Together, we're delivering a trusted, fast, and scalable approach to onboarding compliance which enables organisations to access the world's best talent while maintaining the rigorous compliance standards that enterprise clients demand."

Amiqus' market-leading compliance platform consolidates and automates best-in-class global verification and screening across over 200 worldwide jurisdictions, with orchestration, back office remediation, reporting capabilities, and a reusable identity and credentials wallet. These comprehensive, GDPR-compliant verification services provide YunoJuno with unparalleled international reach for contingent workforce programs.

This strategic partnership reflects the surging demand for agile global workforces, where traditional geographic boundaries are increasingly irrelevant to talent acquisition. As organisations embrace remote-first strategies and seek specialised skills from international markets, YunoJuno's platform powered by Amiqus's advanced verification technology provides the robust, flexible compliance infrastructure that modern enterprises require to confidently access global talent at scale.

About YunoJuno

YunoJuno is the leading global end-to-end freelancer management platform that helps enterprises source, onboard, manage, and pay freelance talent with complete compliance and transparency. YunoJuno's technology streamlines the entire freelancer engagement process while mitigating compliance risks, currently serving 12,000 businesses and hundreds of thousands of freelancers globally.

For more information, visit www.yunojuno.com

About Amiqus

Amiqus is a market-leading compliance and onboarding platform, powering governments and regulated organisations across sectors to meet their compliance obligations at scale for both staff and client onboarding. Recognised as a 'Future Fifty' scale up based on sustained growth, over the last four years over 3 million checks have been run as part of onboarding journeys powered by Amiqus, helping people to move jobs, move home, access financial products or engage with a professional advisor online.

For more information, visit www.amiqus.co .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249760/5600838/YunoJuno_Logo.jpg

SOURCE YunoJuno