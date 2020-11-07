Yuntianhua achieves $1.26 billion of contracts at the third CIIE

Yuntianhua Co., Ltd. is one of China's top 500 enterprises. The company, which specializes in the production and development of chemical fertilizers, modern agriculture, and glass fiber materials, hosted a banquet for returning clients on November 5. Kiyohiro Takebayashi, Director of the Nutritional Agriculture Department of MITSUI & CO. (SHANGHAI) LTD. expressed appreciation for the mutually beneficial and cooperative relationship between the two companies, which has lasted for many years and is expected to continue into the future.

Executives from Trammo, PETROSUL, CARGILL China and Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners (Asia) also sent messages praising their current business partnerships while looking forward to the future.

Among Yunnan's unique products featured at the CIIE was Yuntianhua Rice, part of the Rice Project of Yuntianhua's poverty alleviation efforts. This rice is renowned for its refined fragrance, flavor, and texture and is considered one of Yunnan's highest quality resources.

As a vital member of the Yunnan trade group at the 3rd CIIE, Yuntianhua has once again successfully represented the competitiveness and value of Chinese enterprises on the world stage.

SOURCE Yuntianhua Co., Ltd.