YUP PUP Launches All-Natural Hemp CBD Dog Treats

WESTPORT, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YUP PUP , announced the launch of its all-natural hemp-derived CBD dog treat. The brand debut coincides with the increasing boom in consumer investment in pet wellness as well as many dog owners' returns to the office, a significant source of anxiety for their pets.

"YUP PUP brings the benefits of hemp CBD to a new breed of user," said Joseph Sequenzia, CEO of YUP PUP. "Pre-launch feedback has been extremely positive. Dogs experienced anxiety relief across the board but we have also heard great stories about a multitude of ancillary health benefits."

The pet care industry as a whole has shown exponential growth in recent years, with demand for premium care products as one of the main drivers. The U.S. pet care market was $99B in 2020* with hemp CBD pet having an explosive 45% CAGR in one year closing out 2020 at $563M**.

"We spent a year working with nationally respected vet, Kristin Barstow and top tier food scientists at High Purity to create a hemp-derived CBD treat that could be taken daily to increase general health as well as spot treat specific issues like anxiety, joint pain, digestion and healthy coats. Essentially, it's the canine version of an anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory, probiotic multi-vitamin green juice."

The YUP PUP mission is to treat our pets to the same health and happiness they treat us to! Made with all-natural ingredients, YUP PUP is available in Tasty Bacon Treats, Peanut Butter Bites and Savory Salmon Snacks. It's hemp-derived CBD with drool-worthy YUM. Made with just the good stuff, it is the treat that treats anxiety and bacon cravings

YUP PUP launches with a completely unique brand positioning and multi-platform digital campaign. Customized, demo- and geo-targeted social media with real-time analytics enables nimble strategic adjustments and on-the-fly creative implementation.

For more information see YUPPUP.SHOP.

