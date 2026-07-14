YUPRO Placement Launches Podcast Exploring How Intentional Workforce Design Drives Growth

The "Teams by Intent" podcast is available now, with three episodes published

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YUPRO Placement, a leading skills-first talent placement firm, announces the launch of its Teams by Intent podcast, which explores how organizations design talent pipelines that thrive amid rapid change. Hosted by James Krouse, Chief Marketing Officer at YUPRO Placement, the podcast will feature executives, hiring leaders, and workforce innovators discussing how companies can create teams built to last by hiring for skills over degrees, nurturing employee capabilities through structured learning, and expanding access to overlooked talent pools.

Alongside the podcast, YUPRO Placement will host a Teams by Intent Forum for invited leaders seeking a deeper conversation. The forum will create space for candid discussion, peer learning, and shared problem-solving around skills-based hiring, apprenticeship pathways, and building lasting teams. Together, the podcast and forum create a connected platform where ideas move beyond discussion and into practice.

"We started this podcast because the best hiring stories aren't the ones that follow a straight line. They're the ones where someone bet on skills over resumes and it paid off. Nonlinear career paths aren't a workaround anymore. They're the future. Our first three guests prove that out," said Michelle Sims, CEO of YUPRO Placement. "James is the ideal host to lead these thoughtful, practical conversations about how intentional team design can unlock sustainable growth."

Each episode of Teams by Intent aligns with YUPRO Placement's mission and strategy to help leaders intentionally design their organizations for the future of work. Guests will offer practical advice and real strategies behind how they build teams that are resilient, skills-driven, and built for long-term success.

Episode Highlights

Episode 1: Building Teams by Intent in a Changing Labor Market with Pratik Patel, Procurement and Workforce Strategy Leader

The inaugural episode explores what it means to "build teams by intent," with Patel describing an intentional workforce as one that deliberately blends internal, external, and nontraditional talent. He urges companies to move away from rigid degree and experience requirements and instead start with outcomes and work backward to identify viable talent streams. He also encourages valuing life experience alongside formal education to build a more inclusive and resilient workforce.

Episode 2: Skills-First Planning for a Resilient Future with Katie Breault, Chief Delivery Officer, YUPRO Placement

This episode explores the key themes and insights that emerged from the Great Teams Playbook discussions held with workforce, procurement, and talent leaders from across the country. Breault shares why many organizations are shifting their focus from credentials to potential, how nonlinear talent is creating new opportunities for employers, and why skills such as adaptability, coachability, and learning agility are becoming increasingly important.

Episode 3: From Staffing to Strategy—Insights from ProcureCon

This recap offers insights from workforce leaders at the ProcureCon Contingent Staffing conference. Speakers emphasized that trends such as skills-based hiring, direct sourcing, and total talent models have moved from theory to practice, enabling organizations to measure real outcomes, including speed to hire, retention, and worker satisfaction. They stressed that great teams are built not only on skills but also on people's interests and passions.

Call for Guests

YUPRO Placement invites workforce, talent, procurement, and business leaders who are redesigning workforce strategies to build stronger, more adaptable teams to join the conversation. Interested guests can apply by completing the brief contact form at: https://yupro.com/teams-by-intent-podcast/.

About YUPRO Placement

YUPRO Placement, part of Year Up United, is a leading skills-first placement firm connecting employers with highly motivated, career-ready talent often overlooked by traditional hiring pipelines. Through a combination of workforce placement, coaching, and ongoing career development support, YUPRO Placement helps organizations build stronger, more resilient teams while expanding access to meaningful career opportunities.

For more information, visit www.yupro.com.

Media Contact:

Karen Pressman

917-650-2159

[email protected]

SOURCE YUPRO Placement