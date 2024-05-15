Yura Agency partners with Evertreen to help make the world a better place to live and breathe in

LONDON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yura Agency, perhaps known best for its tech branding work with pay.com, bit.com and Rivada Space; has partnered with Evertreen to plant hundreds of trees every season in order to help reduce the carbon heating up our planet. Evertreen has an online platform that allows users to track the progress of their forests in real time.

Yura has decided to plant trees in the Philippines and Madagascar; as well as in Ethiopia—where in addition to offsetting our carbon footprint, the trees also provide a source of food. Clients of the agency are also being offered the opportunity to engage in the planting exercise.

"…´What can one person really do?´ said a billion people," Yura Agency, CMO, Kristina Marie shares. "I have been hunting down a sustainability partner for a while now, and Evertreen's offer jumped out at me by some algorithm accident. Our team can't physically go and plant the trees ourselves, but Evertreen monitors the trees with a Satellite Monitoring System and they send us videos of the farmers' gratitude as they plant…How could we say no?"

Dennis Roelofsen, Founder, Yura Agency adds: "It's easy to think that individual action may seem like a drop in the sustainability bucket. But by working together, the impact of planting hundreds of thousands of trees starts adding up fast. Just imagine—what if every business made concerted efforts to offset its environmental footprint?

It starts with just one of us, and with every additional bit of help, change happens. Left unchecked, high concentrations of C02 are causing the earth's temperature to rise, causing all kinds of problems. Rising sea levels, extreme weather and famine are just a few impactful events caused by global warming. Evertreen forest projects help to reduce C02 in the air, thereby help cool the planet. They also provide shade, and in some instances, food."

As Evertreen promises: trees are planted directly by local farmers to help fight desertification and global warming. The positive effect that this has on the ecosystem is unimaginable. Evertreen offers satellite tracking which provides updates on the growth of a subscriber's trees as well monitoring of photosynthetic activity. The company is working to protect and restore forests the world over while creating livelihoods for the local people.

Dan Ciufo, CEO and Co-founder of Evertreen, shared his excitement for the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to join forces with Yura Agency in our mission for a greener, more sustainable future. This collaboration showcases our dedication to environmental conservation while empowering local communities."

Yura is proud to be a part of the movement to make the world a better place, and they encourage everyone to get involved, no matter how small, for Earth Day and beyond. Their message to clients and agency partners is simple: We Plant Trees and Offset CO2 Every Season, and in Partnering With Us, You Do Too.

Go to www.evertreen.com and check out how the Yura Forest has been set up for anyone to add trees and monitor them hassle-free. We are collectively doing our part to help save the planet

Email [email protected] for any agency partnership queries. For further information contact the Evertreen Team at [email protected] or visit www.evertreen.com.

SOURCE Evertreen