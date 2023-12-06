Yurts Secures $16M Contract with SOCOM to Integrate Large Language Models in Defense Enterprises

News provided by

Yurts AI

06 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yurts Technologies Inc. (Yurts), an enterprise-focused Generative AI integration platform, has officially announced an up to $16 million contract with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). The partnership will focus on integrating large language models (LLMs) to transform operations and capabilities for Special Operations Forces.

"USSOCOM understands that to derive real value from GenAI, organizations must go way beyond installing a model," said Ben Van Roo, Co-Founder and CEO of Yurts. "This includes reshaping the computing infrastructure, addressing extensive security protocols, creating new operational doctrines, and thoroughly training the personnel who will interact with GenAI. Models alone aren't a panacea, this is real change, and we're honored to be part of that journey."

Aiming to enhance decision-making, streamline communication, and offer unprecedented analytical capabilities, this alliance underscores the U.S. military's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies into its core processes and supporting the unique needs of Special Operations Forces.

"USSOCOM often plays a leading role with technology experimentation and adoption within the DOD. They have seen a groundswell of interest from the warfighter in leveraging AI for operational advantage, and they moved quickly to bring in real capabilities," added Van Roo.

Yurts is partnering with Unstructured Technologies Inc. (Unstructured), a Silicon Valley based startup that specializes in preparing enterprise data for use by LLMs. The concerted effort between Yurts, Unstructured, and USSOCOM underscores a shared dedication to the strategic application of AI in the Department of Defense enterprise, and is part of a new era of innovation within the military landscape.

About Yurts

Founded in 2022, Yurts is an enterprise-ready GenAI platform on a mission to connect people to their best work. By leveraging LLMs and making GenAI applications accessible to all, Yurts is transforming knowledge management and enterprise workflows at scale. Yurts was co-founded by Ben Van Roo, Jason Schnitzer, Guruprasad Raghavan, and Matt Thomson. To learn more please visit www.yurts.ai.

SOURCE Yurts AI

Also from this source

YURTS ANNOUNCES $16 MILLION IN SERIES A FUNDING TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

Yurts, the enterprise-ready Generative AI platform, today announced a $16 million Series A to support its acceleration into the market. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.