Yuvo Health Partners With Primary Care Development Corporation (PCDC) To Expand and Support Primary Care Access in Marginalized Communities

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuvo Health , a leading technology-enabled administrative and managed-care solution for community health centers, today announced a partnership with Primary Care Development Corporation (PCDC), a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and national non-profit that aims to increase access to primary care and achieve health equity through community investment, capacity building, and policy initiatives. Together, they will provide Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) with access to a robust set of support services and new revenue streams through upside risk contracts. Additionally, FQHCs will be able to participate in Yuvo's independent physician association (IPA) and receive support services that are supplemented by PCDC's services.

"We're delighted to partner with PCDC, which has been providing the capital, advocacy, research, and expertise needed to build equity and excellence in primary care," said Cesar Herrera, CEO of Yuvo Health, which he co-founded in New York City with a fully BIPOC team. "Bringing fair, quality care to underserved communities is our greatest priority, and since PCDC works with several health centers across the country, joining forces with them fosters a great collaboration for us, especially in New York where they've been active for 30 years."

Recently, Yuvo Health and Fidelis Care, New York State's largest Medicaid managed care organization, announced the submission of a value-based payment (VBP) contract to the New York State Department of Health that supports the provision of quality, affordable care to historically marginalized and priority populations. Forging strategic partnerships to benefit communities is part of the company's rapidly scaling efforts since launching in January 2021.

"We are excited to support FQHCs with training and customized strategies as they seek to expand revenue opportunities that will sustain the important services they provide in historically disinvested communities," said Isaac Kastenbaum, Vice President, Training & Technical Assistance, at PCDC. "We're pleased to partner with Yuvo Health, which shares our deep commitment to both FQHCs and expanding investment in primary care, overall."

In May 2022, Yuvo Health announced four FQHCs that joined the company's independent provider association (IPA): Long Island Select Healthcare, Metro Community Health Centers, Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center, and Advantage Care Health Centers. Earlier this year, the company revealed a $7.3 million seed round of funding to expand its initial program in downstate New York and strengthen partnerships with FQHCs in the greater New York area and beyond.

Over the coming months, Yuvo Health will be developing customized programs to support the unique needs of their FQHC and community health center partnerships throughout the country, starting with New York. To learn more about Yuvo Health and their programs for community health centers, click here .

About Yuvo Health:

Launched in January 2021, Yuvo Health was founded in New York City by a fully BIPOC team with the common goal of bringing fair, quality care to underserved communities. A team that shares first-hand experience of the impact quality health care can make, strive to instill more compassionate care within healthcare systems. Yuvo Health is continuously proving their innovation and reliability by providing an industry-leading product of administrative and managed-care contracting solutions to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC). Yuvo aims to relieve administrative pressure from FQHCs to allow them to focus completely on providing quality care to communities in need. While continuing to serve the downstate New York market, Yuvo anticipates providing their services across New York, the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic regions. For more information, please visit www.yuvohealth.com .

About PCDC:

Founded in 1993, the Primary Care Development Corporation (PCDC) is a Community Development Financial Institution and nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to quality primary care, in order to improve the health of families and communities, lessen disparities, and reduce health care costs. PCDC offers training and technical assistance on providing health care services that are accessible, high-quality, and compassionate; affordable capital to renovate and expand community health centers so that services are offered in settings that promote efficiency, dignity, and respect; and advocacy to advance public policies that strengthen and sustain quality primary care. To date, PCDC has helped over 3,000 primary care practices improve delivery of care and leveraged over $1.3 billion in capital to enhance capacity in disinvested communities. For more information, please contact PCDC at [email protected] or visit www.pcdc.org .

