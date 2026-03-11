Yuvo Health Partners with Public Health Solutions to Advance Health Equity During Women's History Month

— Partnership targets 40,000 screenings across New York City by June 30 to identify and address residents' unmet needs, including food insecurity, housing instability, and transportation barriers —

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Women's History Month, Yuvo Health, a value-based care enablement partner to community health centers, today announced a strategic partnership with Public Health Solutions (PHS), one of New York City's largest public health nonprofits. Hyphen, serving as a technology partner, will support secure data integration between Yuvo Health, PHS systems, and Healthix, a Qualified Entity (QE) operating under New York State's 1115 Health Equity Reform program.

As part of their ongoing collaboration through the duration of the 1115 Waiver, which runs through March 2027, the organizations have set an initial milestone of completing 40,000 health-related social needs screenings across their shared Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) network in New York City by June 30, 2026. This target demonstrates early progress and urgency in addressing community health needs.

The partnership is designed to strengthen access to essential services for individuals served by community health centers throughout New York City. Screenings will assess patients for unmet needs such as food insecurity, housing instability, and transportation barriers, and connect them directly to community-based support services.

"In New York, more than one in four children live in poverty, highlighting the critical role community health centers play in supporting mothers and their families," said Janel Sia, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of Yuvo Health. "Women are often the healthcare decision makers for their households. By proactively identifying social needs and facilitating timely referrals, we can help families access essential resources and improve health outcomes at the household level."

The partnership aligns with New York State's 1115 Waiver program and seeks to enhance coordination between healthcare providers and community-based organizations. Participating providers and health plans are evaluated on their ability to screen patients, make referrals, and ensure successful connections to services addressing social determinants of health.

"Demonstrating measurable impact is essential to sustaining these programs," said Zachariah Hennessey, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Public Health Solutions WholeYouNYC. "Public Health Solutions has deep roots in the communities we serve, and by combining that expertise with Yuvo Health's value-based care infrastructure, we can ensure that families — especially mothers navigating a complex health system — get connected to the right resources at the right time."

Through its Independent Practice Association (IPA) network, Yuvo Health will support an initial cohort of New York City FQHCs, including Joseph P. Addabbo, Housing Works, and Boriken Neighborhood Health Center, in implementing screenings efficiently while minimizing administrative burden. Hyphen's platform will facilitate secure data sharing and integration between the organizations' systems, enabling real-time insights while continuing its role as a supporting technology partner. Public Health Solutions will facilitate referral pathways and service coordination to ensure patients receive timely assistance.

To date, 40% of PHS patients screened have identified at least one unmet social need. By connecting these patients with community-based support services, many have reported improved follow-through on recommended medical care and routine health screenings, demonstrating the tangible impact of these screenings on both individual and household health outcomes.

Through this Women's History Month initiative, the three organizations are working together to advance health equity and create measurable impact in communities across New York City.

About Yuvo Health

Launched in January 2021, Yuvo Health is an industry-leading healthcare organization that partners with community health centers to help them gain an advantage in value-based care, a healthcare model that prioritizes patient-provided quality and outcomes of care over the quantity of services delivered. Founded in New York City by a fully BIPOC team that has experienced the power of quality care firsthand, the entire company shares a common goal of bringing fair, quality care to underserved communities. Yuvo Health empowers health centers to succeed in value-based care arrangements by leveraging new revenue opportunities without downside risk, scalable infrastructure, and a committed partner network. Learn more at yuvohealth.com.

About Public Health Solutions

Health disparities among New Yorkers are large, persistent, and increasing. Public Health Solutions exists to change that trajectory and support underserved New Yorkers and their families to achieve optimal health and build pathways to reach their potential. As the largest public health nonprofit serving New York City, we improve health outcomes and help communities thrive by providing direct services to low-income families, supporting community-based organizations through our long-standing public-private partnerships, and bridging the gap between healthcare and community services. Learn more at healthsolutions.org.

About Hyphen

Hyphen is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for health plans, providers, and community organizations to share data and work together to deliver connected-care. The composable Hyphen platform is payer agnostic and uses real-time FHIR-based integration to enable access to critical information when and where it's needed most — so all healthcare stakeholders can align care coordination efforts around the patient. Hyphen was built with deep experience in value-based care, a focus on health equity, and a steadfast commitment to ensuring value flows in ways that benefit the whole healthcare system. Learn more at hyphencare.com.

