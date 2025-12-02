Yuyu Pharma Announces Strategic Investment in Dalan Animal Health as Part of Accelerated Global Expansion in Animal Health

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Pharma announced today that it has completed a strategic investment in Dalan Animal Health, a U.S.-based biotechnology company advancing an innate immunity–based platform for developing vaccines for honeybees and shrimp. The investment marks a significant step in Yuyu Pharma's plan to become a more active global player in the fast-growing animal health sector.

Dalan is recognized for delivering the world's first USDA-approved honeybee vaccine and is now advancing a first-in-class shrimp vaccine aimed at transforming disease management in global aquaculture. This investment will allow Dalan to continue to expand its platform across new species, exploring novel applications for poultry, and other aquaculture species where its technology has the potential to enable broad-spectrum disease prevention and reduce dependence on antibiotics. Yuyu Pharma views these areas as strategically important for the future of global health and agriculture.

"Yuyu Pharma is moving decisively into new areas of animal health where scientific innovation can create lasting global impact," said Robert Wonsang Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Yuyu Pharma. "Bees, shrimp, and other essential species play foundational roles in food systems and environmental stability. Our investment in Dalan reflects a clear ambition: to engage directly with technologies that will shape the next generation of global animal health solutions."

Yuyu Pharma is also extending its reach within companion animal innovation. The company's recent investments in VetmAb Bio, a developer of species-specific monoclonal antibodies for dogs and cats, and in DogPPL, a premium community and wellness platform for pet owners in the United States, provide complementary insight into evolving consumer expectations and scientific advances in the pet sector.

"Animal health is becoming a global growth engine, driven by advances in biologics, sustainable aquaculture, and rising demand for high-quality companion animal care," Mr. Yu added. "We intend to be part of that future, not as observers but as active contributors to the technologies and companies that will define it."

Through these strategic investments, Yuyu Pharma is building a diversified and internationally focused portfolio that spans veterinary biologics, sustainable food-system technologies, and next-generation pet wellness and engagement models.

About Yuyu Pharma

Founded in 1941, Yuyu Pharma is a Korea-based healthcare company committed to advancing medicines, medical devices, and health solutions that improve quality of life. As part of its global expansion strategy, the company invests in early-stage and high-growth innovators across biotechnology, sustainability, and animal health.

SOURCE Yuyu Pharma