Yuyu Pharma Receives Recognition for Outstanding Company Culture in Korea

Robert Wonsang Yu, Chief Operating Officer, explained "We are in the business of improving the quality of life for people. That is not only for our patients, but also for people who we work with every day. I believe this is necessary for Yuyu to retain and also attract talented people."

Believing an increase in work place happiness can deliver positive corporate results, the company encourages employees to suggest ideas for improving work environment. Annual training on gender diversity, corporate effort to integrate people with disabilities, as well as company sponsored online courses to support career advancement were factors for receiving such recognition.

About Yuyu Pharma

Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 1941. The company manufactures, distributes, and does marketing for pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical foods in South Korea and Southeast Asia. Currently, Yuyu Pharma is focusing on developing new drugs for treating enlarged prostates and dry eye syndrome.

