Yuyu Pharma's Mervyn's Petcare Launches Cat Dental Care Treat on Amazon, Marking First Overseas Pet Health Push

SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mervyn's Petcare, the U.S. subsidiary of Korea-based Yuyu Pharmaceutical (KRX: 000220), has launched its first cat dental care nutritional supplement product, "Ari's Purrfect Dental Bites," on Amazon. This launch marks the company's initial foray into the U.S. pet health market and a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.

Amazon: Ari's Purrfect Dental Bites

The move is part of Yuyu Pharma's long-term strategy to cultivate pet care as a primary growth engine, leveraging its 80-year heritage in human pharmaceuticals to establish a foothold in the competitive U.S. market.

Ari's Purrfect Dental Bites are engineered to help manage plaque and tartar on cats' teeth through the mechanical action of chewing. This addresses the primary challenge pet owners face: the difficulty of daily manual brushing. The bites feature a unique texture, shape and size designed to scrub tooth surfaces, combined with taurine, an essential dietary nutrient that supports heart and eye health in cats.

"This Amazon launch is the first tangible outcome of years of intensive groundwork by Mervyn's Petcare," said Robert Wonsang Yu, CEO of Yuyu Pharma. "Pet care is a vital new growth engine for our company. By combining our pharmaceutical rigor with a clear understanding of U.S. consumer needs, we aim to establish Mervyn's Petcare as a trusted health brand for American cat owners."

The launch arrives as the "pet humanization" trend continues to accelerate. U.S. cat owners are increasingly seeking health solutions and functional products that offer targeted benefits. Mervyn's Petcare spent the past year conducting deep market analysis, ensuring rigorous U.S. regulatory compliance, and establishing a robust distribution network to meet this demand. Building on this momentum, Mervyn's Petcare is preparing a second product launch: a lickable nutritional supplement product for cats. The company plans to continue expanding its direct-to-consumer presence on Amazon and other digital channels, carving out a niche for high-quality, science-backed pet care routines.

About Yuyu Pharma

Founded in 1941, Yuyu Pharma(KRX:000220) is a Korea-based healthcare company focused on pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and health supplements that improve quality of life. As part of its global growth strategy, the company invests in early-stage and high-growth innovators across biotechnology, sustainability, and animal health through Yuyu Venture Studio.

SOURCE Yuyu Pharmaceutical