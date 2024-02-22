YUZU LAUNCHES NEW SOCIAL AND DATING APP DESIGNED FOR THE ASIAN COMMUNITY

The bespoke application was developed to bring together the Asian community through culture, shared values, and hobbies

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuzu, the first-of-its-kind social and dating app designed to bring together the Asian community, is proud to announce its official launch in the iOS app store and Google Play store.

Yuzu introduces a new kind of social playground that makes it easy for the Asian community to find friends, make matches, and create community. Created as an app for the Asian diaspora, Yuzu is a destination for the Asian community to stay connected through culture, shared values, and interests/hobbies to help members of the Asian community match and connect with individuals from similar backgrounds.

"The best connections happen when you can be unapologetic and fully embrace all sides of being Asian," said Cindy Lim, Head of Brand at Yuzu. "Being Asian is a world of traditions, intermingled with modern lifestyle. Through Yuzu, we really hope to empower the Asian community and make connecting through culture as fun as it is fulfilling. Welcome to Yuzu, the social playground that binds culture, community, and connection".

While the application is designed with the intention of bringing together the Asian community, users aged 18+ from all backgrounds, races, and ethnicities are welcome. Even those who are not looking for love on the app are welcome to join - Yuzu has a "social" mode and a "dating" mode, which can be easily switched between. If you're taken right now, you can toggle "dating" off, to lock that aspect of the app. Some other features include in-app messaging, unique profile personalization options, community pages to join, and more.

The Yuzu app is now available for free download on the iOS app store and Google Play store in the United States. For more information visit  www.joinyuzu.com and follow @JoinYuzu on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

ABOUT YUZU
Yuzu is a social and dating app for the Asian community: a new kind of social playground that makes it easy for the Asian community to find friends, make matches, and create community their way. The Yuzu app is available on the iOS app store and Google Play store. For more information visit  www.joinyuzu.com and follow @JoinYuzu on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

