Yvette Bohanan Named as Partner at Glenbrook

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenbrook is pleased to announce Yvette Bohanan has been named a Partner of the firm, effective immediately.

With more than two decades of industry expertise, Yvette Bohanan has held executive and leadership roles in software engineering, financial operations, treasury management, corporate strategy, and risk management for Fortune 500 stalwarts including Amazon, Google, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and eBay; as well as for Yapstone and Vesta Corporation. Earlier in her career, Yvette co-founded and served as Chief Technology Officer of PaylinX Corporation, and later became VP, Engineering, following acquisition by CyberSource.

A multi-award winner, Yvette is a "40 under 40" Portland Business Journal recipient, Bank of America Inventor of the Year nominee, and recipient of the Mike Duffy Payments Leadership Award.

Yvette joined Glenbrook in 2019 as Education Engagement Manager, where she drew upon her extensive experience to lead the next generation of payments professionals in understanding industry fundamentals, best practices and the trends shaping a new global payments landscape.

"I am thrilled to congratulate Yvette and to welcome her as Partner," said Bryan Derman, Managing Partner for Glenbrook. "Over the last two years with Glenbrook, Yvette has played a vital role in virtualizing our workshops, expanding our topical curriculum, adapting our content for new delivery formats and business models, and consulting with some of the world's largest payments industry corporations. Given the impact she has made on our clients—not to mention throughout her incredibly impressive career—her capabilities will become only more valuable to the Glenbrook team in her new role."

About Glenbrook

Established in 2001, Glenbrook is a strategy consulting and research firm specializing in payments strategy, with clients including major US and global payment networks, corporate payments teams, leading non-governmental organizations, the world's largest payments acquirers and processors, payments technology firms, and mobile network operators. The Glenbrook team of executives has broad experience in many facets of the payments industry, bringing deep expertise to every client engagement. Coupled with its payments education capabilities, Glenbrook is an ideal partner for an organization evaluating its next steps in payments.

SOURCE Glenbrook Partners

Related Links

http://www.glenbrook.com

