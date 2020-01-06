YW3 Accelerator Launches to Reimagine Revenue Monetization for Media and Entertainment Brands

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YW3 , a new type of revenue accelerator for media and entertainment companies, has officially launched today. The accelerator, founded by former VICE Media Group leader and sales veteran, Jason Bitensky, introduces an approach that flips traditional models of revenue monetization on its head. YW3 leans into optimizing new and diverse talent to continue to drive business growth amidst growing automation and consolidation trends in media and entertainment. Media moves at the speed of light and that requires expertise that can navigate an ever-changing landscape. YW3 is able to compress the consulting window to deliver results quickly while empowering clients to execute recommended strategies in-house.

YW3 is poised to disrupt revenue strategies for emerging and re-emerging brands providing them with access to leading talent and monetization insights. Bitensky explains, "In today's fragmented and overwhelming marketplace, businesses need more than just a smart sales strategy and a proven salesforce. This new economy and generation of consumers demand a fresh type of revenue and growth strategy. As a result, YW3 was created as a new-age solution to accelerate revenue for businesses."

Christie Marchese, Founder and CEO of Picture Motion , an award-winning impact agency for film and entertainment, recently collaborated with Bitensky and YW3. "The team at YW3 are media and entertainment experts with a robust industry network. They were able to work with Picture Motion's team to spotlight major business opportunities that will help us continue to grow and drive even more value for our clients."

Bitensky anchored YW3's strategic approach in a "Value Pricing Performance" model that underscores a win/win philosophy for both YW3 and clients. All incentives are propelled by performance enabling the team to hyper-focus on over-delivering for clients and meeting goals. As a result, YW3's team needs a fraction of the human capital, overhead, and time to create exponentially larger returns for clients. Bitensky says, "Our clients expect fast results and lean solutions. Leveraging our vast network of expertise, we're able to scale innovative thinking to fast track transformational deals."

Bitensky named Brent Spitzer as Interim Chief Revenue Officer and Advisor. Spitzer brings over 25 years of industry experience and most recently led sales for JellySmack before joining YW3 in November 2019. Spitzer said, "In my 25+ years of media experience, I've learned that the best results come when you invest in people. Jason and I have worked together at AOL, Discovery, and Millennial and during that time have collectively driven $400MM+ in revenue for our employers. Jason's vision for revenue strategy has always been light years ahead of his peers."

YW3 has been tapped by clients including Capcom Media Ventures / Capcom Esports, Influential, Picture Motion, North Fork TV Festival, LLMN Productions, and Opopop.

ABOUT YW3

Founded in 2019 by media veteran, Jason Bitensky, YW3 is a performance-based revenue accelerator focused on the media and entertainment space. YW3 stands for "You Win, We Win." By challenging the status quos of traditional compensation models, YW3 creates an environment for rapid and innovative revenue strategy. With a focus on emerging and re-emerging businesses, YW3's underlying goal is to put in place in-house strategies and practices for long-lasting success for clients. The team scales talent, revenue strategy and transformational deals for a fraction of the cost of the traditional "build it" and "buy it" models. To learn more, visit: www.YW3.co .

