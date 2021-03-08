YWCA Central Alabama launches inaugural event, "YW Allies"

The inaugural 10 YW Allies are:

Mayor Randall Woodfin , City of Birmingham

, Deon Gordon ; CEO & President, TechBirmingham

; CEO & President, TechBirmingham Joe Hampton ; President, AL, Gulf Coast and MS, Spire

; President, AL, Gulf Coast and MS, Spire Anthony C. Hood ; EVP, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, First Horizon Bank

; EVP, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, First Horizon Bank Robert Kelly ; Founder of Kelly Road Builders, Kelly Natural Gas Pipeline and Kelly Underground

; Founder of Kelly Road Builders, Kelly Natural Gas Pipeline and Kelly Underground Philippe Lathrop ; VP, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch

; VP, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch Marcus Maples ; Business Litigation Attorney, Baker Donelson

; Business Litigation Attorney, Baker Donelson Jeh Jeh Pruitt ; Reporter, Fox 6 WBRC

; Reporter, Fox 6 WBRC Paul Shunnarah ; Founder, Gauntlet Fitness, Elite Nutrition and Fit Five Meals

; Founder, Gauntlet Fitness, Elite Nutrition and Fit Five Meals Jamie Waters ; Project Engineer, Alabama Power Company

"We have long known that in order for real change to happen, everyone must be at the table," said YWCA Central Alabama CEO Dr. LaRhonda Magras. "We are excited to be able to honor these 10 incredible men who have stepped up to use their influence in order to ensure that we are moving towards a more equitable world. We hope you'll join us in recognizing their work."

To learn more about the Allies and to attend the event, please visit allies.swell.gives. Follow along on social media with the hashtag #YWAllies as we highlight each honoree leading up to the event. We can be found on the following channels: Facebook @YWCACentralAlabama, Instagram @ywcentralal, and Twitter @YWCentralAL.

About the YWCA

The YWCA Central Alabama is a United Way organization dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. To learn more, visit www.ywcabham.org.

Contact:

Maria Underwood, VP,

Development and Strategic Partnerships

D 205.322.9922 ext.315

[email protected]

SOURCE YWCA Central Alabama

Related Links

https://www.ywcabham.org

