YWCA Chicago's Breedlove Accelerator Opens Applications, Addressing $146 Million Funding Gap for Women of Color Entrepreneurs

10-Week Program Kicks Off September 6, Aiming to Generate Millions in New Revenue for Chicago-Area Businesses

CHICAGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Applications are now open for the Fall 2024 cohort of YWCA Metropolitan Chicago's Breedlove Accelerator program. The program, which begins September 6, 2024, aims to address the staggering $146 million funding gap faced by women of color entrepreneurs in Chicago.

This initiative offers crucial support to later-stage women of color entrepreneurs, providing resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities to scale their businesses and build generational wealth.

The Breedlove Accelerator, a cornerstone of YWCA's Women's Entrepreneurship Center, targets women of color business owners with at least 2 years of experience and $100,000+ in annual revenue.

Running bi-yearly, the program has supported 60 women-owned businesses since its inception, generating more than $10 million in new revenue and creating dozens of jobs in the Chicago area.

Participants in the Fall 2024 cohort will receive:

10 weeks of intensive instruction on financial management, marketing strategies, and operational scaling

One-on-one mentorship from industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs

Introductions to potential funders, including venture capitalists and angel investors

Ongoing support to implement growth strategies

Access to a powerful network of fellow entrepreneurs and program alumni

"The Breedlove Accelerator is a crucial component of Chicago's economic development strategy," says Cheryl Hudson-Jackson, Director of Breedlove Entrepreneurship Center at YWCA Metropolitan Chicago. "By empowering women of color entrepreneurs, we're not just changing individual lives – we're building stronger communities and fostering innovation across our city."

The program is supported by key partners including BMO, the Coleman Foundation, Mightyhum and Tether. Eligible applicants include women of color business owners in the Chicago area meeting the program's criteria.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply online, https://bit.ly/BreedloveApplication, before the August 12 deadline.

About Breedlove Entrepreneurship Center

The YWCA's Breedlove Entrepreneurship Center is named for Madam C.J. Walker, America's first self-made female millionaire. Born to formerly enslaved parents as Sarah Breedlove, and orphaned at the age of six, she rose to success with sheer determination and grit. Breedlove built a hair care empire which employed 3,000 workers and trained 20,000 "Walker's Agents," creating sales jobs and a pathway to the middle class for many Black women. In that spirit, we are empowering women of color to "open their own shops," grow their own empires, and endow the next generation of Madam C.J. Walkers.

Entrepreneurs interested in the next Breedlove Entrepreneurship Center cohort can visit https://ywcachicago.org/our-work/economic-empowerment/breedlove/ to apply and learn more about the program.

About YWCA Metropolitan Chicago

Founded in 1876, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is a social enterprise committed to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. As a leading association among a national network of more than 200 YWCAs, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago touches tens of thousands of women and families annually through comprehensive human services provided across the region. YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is a leader in the areas of sexual violence support, early childhood and child care provider services, family support, youth STEM programming and economic empowerment. A commitment to racial justice, equity and inclusion is foundational to all YWCA programs and services. Learn more at www.ywcachicago.org and follow @ywcachicago on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

