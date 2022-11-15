NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- yWhales Solutions, a premier provider of Web3 management consulting, announced today that it has selected Reliable Group, in New York, as its official Web3 Development Partner.

In September 2022, yWhales became the industry's first Web3 startup to fully fund its seed round of investment from its global Web3 community, composed of the world's top business leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs. The firm aims to evolve Web2 businesses into Web3, now with the help of Reliable Group's technical expertise.

yWhales Solutions Announces Reliable Group as its Official Web3 Development Partner

Reliable Group, an offshore software development company based in New York, has helped transition several businesses into Web3.

"The current Web3 scenario is a little like the Wild West, where every company is out to find its goldmine. You have very smart and creative people trying to take an existing formula for success and apply it to Web3," says Veeral Lakhani, CEO of Reliable Group.

Reliable Group is strategically positioned to help guide organizations on transitioning established businesses to Web3. Their current roster of clients range from construction companies & land registries of major nations, to established fintech and other mid-to-large organizations.

"What we love about Reliable Group is their strong foundation in business operations. They have transitioned their own software company from 1971 till now. In every iteration, we saw the strong value, business sensibilities and exceptional delivery," said yWhales CEO, Jay Steinback.

Reliable Group brings their Web3 maturity & imagination with them to yWhales' clients.

This partnership will give yWhales' clients access to Reliable Group's world-class development team, who provide expert consulting and development services. yWhales' clients now benefit from Reliable Group's deep understanding of Web3 technologies and their ability to translate complex concepts into practical solutions.

"Web3 is not a mystery," says Reliable Group CEO Veeral Lakhani, "you just need to have the right team to execute for you. Today, several startups either get caught up in being too idealistic or too rigid. We feel that fluidity and clarity goes a long way in achieving great results."

With Reliable Group as its official Web3 Development Partner, yWhales Solutions is positioned to provide its clients with industry leading Web3 expertise, now and into the future.

About yWhales Solutions:

yWhales Solutions is a Web3 management consultancy that partners with the world's leading organizations and institutions to unlock the untapped potential of Web3. Empowering them to be at the forefront of Web3 innovation, yWhales Solutions serves as a trusted advisor to challenge established thinking, elevate their bottom-line, and accelerate their growth trajectories. yWhales Solutions leadership are industry thought leaders that have a proven track record of guiding the Fortune 2000 & mid-market clientele as creators and innovators leveraging the latest Web3 capabilities.

About Reliable Group :

Reliable Group is a leading provider of development talent and expertise. Reliable Group's team of developers have a deep understanding of Web3 technologies, and are able to translate complex concepts into practical solutions. Reliable Group's developers are also experts in user experience and design, and are dedicated to helping yWhales Solutions' clients succeed in their business goals.

Media contact:

Dhaval Mehta

[email protected]

5166791200

SOURCE Reliable Group