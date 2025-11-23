YWO.com, a privately held technology company based in Gauteng/South Africa

New Program Reduces Industry Complexity with Fast Commissions and Flexible Withdrawals

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YWO, a brand dedicated to creating accessible opportunities for traders, today announced the launch of its new Introducing Broker (IB) Partner Program. The program is designed to simplify the partnership experience by offering clear revenue-share structures and efficient access to earned commissions, supporting partners with a model built on transparency and operational speed.

A New Approach to IB Partnerships

YWO Launches Unique IB Partner Program Focused on Transparent Revenue Share and Streamlined Earnings

YWO is directly addressing the frustrations many IBs face with traditional partner programs, such as complex commission structures, restrictive terms, and delayed payments. The new program aims to streamline the earning experience, allowing partners to focus on client engagement and business development.

"We saw that the industry was filled with programs that place unnecessary barriers that can make it difficult for IBs to clearly understand how and when they are compensated"," said Daniel Malak, CMO at YWO. "Our goal is to provide a straightforward framework where partners have clarity and timely access to their entitled commissions. When our partners grow, the entire ecosystem grows with them"."

Efficient Commission Processing and Flexible Access

The YWO IB Partner Program is built on three core pillars that ensure partners with greater accessibility and operational simplicity.

Key benefits include:

Fast Commission Calculation: Earnings are calculated the moment a referred client's position is closed. There are no lengthy waiting periods. This is in accordance with program terms. Flexible Withdrawals: Partners may request withdrawals of eligible earned commissions without unnecessary delays, subject to standard processing procedures. Zero Minimums: YWO does not require a minimum number of active clients to participate in the program, making it accessible to both new and established IBs.

Transparent Revenue Share Model

YWO offers a straightforward and highly competitive commission structure.

Initial Revenue Share: New partners receive a 45% revenue share for the first three months.

Tier Advancement: Partners may unlock up to a 50% revenue share after the initial three months, based on predefined criteria, with no hidden fees or complex fine print.

Simple Tiers: The program avoids the confusing multi-level tiers , offering a clear path of 30-50% for all qualifying IBs.

Flexible Program Features

YWO has removed the several limitations commonly found in industry partner models. The program features:

No Trading Restrictions: Eligible commissions are generated on compliant trades across permitted styles, instruments, and durations..

No Time Limits on Trades: YWO does not impose minimum trade times to qualify for commissions.

No Instrument Restrictions: Partners can earn commissions from all instruments and symbols their clients trade, without the exclusions.

About YWO

YWO is a rapidly growing global financial broker offering a wide range of tradable assets, including forex, commodities, and indices. Focused on technological innovation and client service, YWO provides access to low-latency platforms and comprehensive educational resources. The company is committed to transparency and strives to offer competitive trading conditions for both newer and experienced traders globally.

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Commissions earned through the IB Partner Program depend on client trading activity, which can result in gains or losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Partners and clients should ensure they fully understand the risks involved before participating.

Contacts

Head of SEO

Jesus Guzman

YWO (PTY) Ltd

[email protected]

ORM Manager

Sergei Vasilev

YWO (PTY) Ltd

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830433/YWO_Launches.jpg

SOURCE YWO