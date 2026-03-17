Y+X Entertainment Unveils LumiView, a Premium Vertical IP Platform Set for August Launch

Founder Vivian Yin Positions Vertical Storytelling as the Industry's Next Structural Shift

SEATTLE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As major studios begin exploring vertical storytelling formats, Y+X Entertainment today announced the formation of LumiView, a premium vertical IP platform scheduled to launch in August 2026.

Y+X Entertainment | LumiView Vivian Yin, CEO & Founder of LumiView and Y+X Entertainment

Designed as an IP-first vertical storytelling ecosystem, LumiView aims to position short-form vertical drama – aka microdramas - not as a performance marketing vehicle, but as a new narrative layer within franchise development. Vertical drama is experiencing rapid growth, driven largely by aggressive user acquisition models and short-cycle monetization strategies. While the format has proven its commercial viability, it has also revealed structural limitations — including over-reliance on paid acquisition, weak IP retention, and limited franchise scalability.

As established studios begin entering the format, industry observers increasingly view vertical storytelling as entering a second phase — one defined not by speed alone, but by infrastructure, IP durability, and creator alignment. LumiView positions itself within this emerging second wave.

Unlike ad-driven microdrama platforms, LumiView is structured as a premium vertical IP platform built around: IP-first development strategy; creator-aligned infrastructure; and a franchise-oriented expansion model. The platform is designed to incubate vertical-native intellectual property with long-tail potential across film, publishing, gaming, and live experiences. Rather than prioritizing volume, LumiView emphasizes story architecture, franchise viability, and cross-platform scalability.

Founder Vivian Yin brings cross-market experience in both traditional studio systems and early vertical drama ecosystems. Having observed the rapid rise of vertical storytelling in its first wave — along with its structural fragilities — Yin spent the past year quietly building LumiView's underlying infrastructure with an emphasis on IP longevity and sustainable creator economics.

Yin views vertical not as a short-form detour, but as a structural evolution in narrative consumption and states: "Vertical is not a shortcut to attention. It is a structural shift in storytelling. The next phase will belong to those who build infrastructure — around IP, around creators, and around long-term franchise value — rather than simply scaling volume. LumiView has already completed an initial slate of pilot productions across multiple formats, validating its production engine and global creative workflows. With these pilots in place, the company is now ramping up production for its first wave of series as we prepare for platform launch."

In the coming months, LumiView will release its Vertical Storytelling Bible, outlining narrative principles for premium vertical development, and will announce a global creator call aimed at identifying high-potential franchise concepts for its inaugural slate. Further project announcements are expected this summer.

About Y+X Entertainment Group

Y+X Entertainment Group is conceived as a purpose-driven 360° IP ecosystem, seamlessly integrating four core pillars:

Studios , producing long-form film and television, both live-action and animation

, producing long-form film and television, both live-action and animation Drama , focusing on high-quality short-form and micro-drama content designed for global audiences

, focusing on high-quality short-form and micro-drama content designed for global audiences Live , creating immersive and interactive experiences that blend storytelling with real-world engagement

, creating immersive and interactive experiences that blend storytelling with real-world engagement Gaming & Interactive, extending stories into gaming and narrative-driven interactive experiences, often through strategic partnerships with established gaming companies

Lumiverse – A Cultural Manifesto

At the heart of Y+X's vision lies the Lumiverse — a constellation of stories and experiences unified by beauty, courage, imagination, and meaning. In Yin's words:

"We are dreamers and builders, guardians of light in a world clouded by noise. Each project is a star. Each artist, a bearer of flame. We stand at the crossroads of art and spirit, East and West, vision and action. We are the architects of a Lumiverse — a universe of light and miracles."

Media Contact:

(Ms.) MJ Sorenson, CEO at MJ Global Communications LLC

[email protected] | T: +1-646-225-6590

SOURCE Y+X Entertainment