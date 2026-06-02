YY Group Holding Accelerates Vertical Workforce AI Strategy with Investment in High-Performance NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture Infrastructure

New local computing infrastructure leverages NVIDIA's advanced Tensor Core technology to power proprietary LLM fine-tuning, accelerated candidate-to-job matching, and secure offline data experimentation

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced a strategic investment in local high-performance hardware featuring NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPUs. Built on the cutting-edge NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, this dedicated computing infrastructure will anchor the Company's internal development, fine-tuning, and accelerated deployment of its proprietary, vertical-specific workforce Artificial Intelligence (AI) models.

True workforce AI requires more than generic automation wrapper APIs; it demands domain-specific models trained on high-fidelity operational data and powered by dedicated hardware," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group. "By bringing NVIDIA's specialized Tensor Core computing power directly into our internal development pipeline, our engineering teams gain the processing velocity required to fine-tune and test enterprise-grade AI locally. Utilizing the NVIDIA CUDA® ecosystem accelerates our path toward building a more intelligent, scalable, and cost-effective ecosystem for global workforce management."

Localized LLM Customization via NVIDIA CUDA: Accelerating internal experimentation on 7B to 14B parameter open-weight models utilizing QLoRA and advanced optimization techniques, fully optimized for NVIDIA's parallel computing platform to capture regional labor nuances.

NVIDIA TensorRT™ Acceleration for Matching & Reranking: Continuous training and quantization of custom embedding and reranking layers, leveraging NVIDIA TensorRT to maximize semantic search quality and deliver ultra-low latency, context-aware shortlists for enterprise clients.

High-Throughput Local Serving Frameworks: Utilizing state-of-the-art open-source serving engines (such as vLLM) tightly integrated with NVIDIA hardware acceleration to deploy high-throughput, internal API endpoints that integrate seamlessly with YYGH's existing product suites.

About YY Group Holding

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider, headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. The Company's intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and other service sectors predict, plan, and optimize workforce deployment. In YY Group's IFM business, its 24IFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail, and mixed-use facilities.

As both business lines scale, the Company is systematically embedding AI and automation capabilities – progressing from intelligent decision support toward increasingly autonomous workforce management – to improve service quality, reduce deployment costs, and drive long-term margin expansion. Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to infrastructure innovation, measurable client outcomes, and long-term value creation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and other markets in which the Company operates, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, (vi) our ability to successfully develop, deploy, and commercialize our AI-powered products and capabilities, including through strategic partnerships, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited