YY Group (NASDAQ: YYGH) Wins Prestigious HAPA Solutions Excellence Award, Validating Enterprise AI Marketplace Adoption in Southeast Asia

Independent industry recognition highlights YY Circle's technology-driven operational scale amidst region-wide hospitality labor constraints

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced that its Malaysian subsidiary, YY Circle Malaysia, has won the prestigious Solutions Excellence Award for Best Work Marketplace & Integrated Technology Solution in F&B at the 2026 Hospitality Asia Platinum Awards (HAPA). The award was presented on April 28, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur Midtown.

Founded in 2002, the HAPA Awards are among Asia's most rigorously audited hospitality honors, utilizing an independent "Mystery Judge" system with incognito on-site operational assessments. This year's recognition strongly validates the enterprise adoption and structural advantages of the YY Circle platform across Malaysia's premier restaurant chains, luxury hotels, and enterprise catering operators.

By integrating automated workforce verification, intelligent attendance assurance, and data-driven scheduling capabilities, YY Circle provides a high-efficiency alternative to legacy staffing models. The marketplace actively enables hospitality operators to optimize labor costs, eliminate scheduling friction, and mitigate the systemic labor shortages impacting the broader Southeast Asian service economy.

"This independent recognition from HAPA underscores the operational maturity and commercial value of our technology infrastructure," said Ken Teng, Director of Southeast Asia for YY Group. "YY Circle has evolved into a critical operational playbook component for premier F&B and hospitality brands throughout Malaysia. By solving systemic enterprise pain points such as automated identity verification and real-time, same-day staffing matching at scale, we are not only expanding our regional market share but also driving the high-margin platform utilization that underpins our path to long-term profitability."

The award follows YY Group's continued expansion of its regional tech footprint, leveraging its network of over 500,000 service professionals across 12 countries to systematically embed advanced automation, predictive deployment analytics, and physical AI capabilities across its workforce marketplace and integrated facility management business lines.

About YY Group Holding

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider, headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. The Company's intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and other service sectors predict, plan, and optimize workforce deployment. In YY Group's IFM business, its 24IFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail, and mixed-use facilities.

As both business lines scale, the Company is systematically embedding AI and automation capabilities – progressing from intelligent decision support toward increasingly autonomous workforce management – to improve service quality, reduce deployment costs, and drive long-term margin expansion. Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to infrastructure innovation, measurable client outcomes, and long-term value creation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and other markets in which the Company operates, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, (vi) our ability to successfully develop, deploy, and commercialize our AI-powered products and capabilities, including through strategic partnerships, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited