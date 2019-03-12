Y&Y Management Installs Hyperfast Broadband

LONDON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Y&Y Management, the property asset manager is announcing the installation of hyperfast fibre optic broadband in 32 of its residential blocks. The partnership is with Hyperoptic, the UK's largest residential gigabit broadband provider. Hyperoptic provides full fibre broadband, which means it can offer the fastest Internet speeds in the UK with services up to 1Gbps (1,000 megabits per second), which is over 21x faster than the UK average.

Less than 5% of properties in the UK have access full fibre broadband according to ONS data, and Hyperoptic's purpose build full fibre network allows residents to access unprecedented broadband speeds. With the completion of the fibre installation, residents can now download an ultra HD video in approximately 5 minutes, compared to the average of 2 hours. IoT devices and next-generation apps can be seamlessly connected, enabling a true smart home.

Joseph Gurvits, CEO of Y&Y Management said, "Our residents have chosen our blocks because of the quality of the properties. Flexible working, online streaming and connected homes are increasing residents' demands for fast internet and this partnership enables us to provide this to our tenants. Managing high end properties is not just focusing on the quality of the building but also additional conveniences for tenants."

Floyd Widener, MD Sales & Commercial at Hyperoptic said, "Hyperoptic was founded with one mission - to lead a step-change in broadband and Gigabit Britain. Partnerships are key to enable this, and we are very pleased to be working with Y&Y Management to deliver the UK's fastest broadband across its portfolio. We are confident that residents will be delighted once they move to our service. Our 5* rating Trustpilot is testament to this as it is significantly higher than any other UK broadband provider."

Hyperoptic already powers nearly half a million homes and businesses in 39 cities with its 1Gbps service. It is investing heavily in its full fibre network and is on track to pass two million homes by 2021 and five million homes by 2024.

About Y&Y Management

Y&Y Management have over a decade of experience as residential property managers. Their full service covers property management, maintenance services, portfolio management, facilities management and legal services. They have a tailored approach for each property each with a dedicated site manager who knows the properties inside out, always on hand for advice, both to tenants and to owners. Partnered with asset managers Avon Estates, they manage numerous high quality residential buildings around the UK.

About Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic was founded in 2011 to shake up the UK broadband market and is now the country's largest and fastest-growing gigabit network provider. It delivers the nation's fastest broadband speeds of up to 1Gbps (1,000 megabits per second), which is over 21x faster than the UK average.

Hyperoptic is a leader in "full" fibre optic technology, delivering fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) not just fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC). Its future-proofed infrastructure is bringing transformational internet speeds and connection stability to millions of people across the UK.

Hyperoptic works with property owners, developers and professionals, designing and installing dedicated fibre infrastructure to new buildings and existing developments. It focuses exclusively on urban areas, often in areas neglected by other providers and network builders.

The company has been awarded 'Best Superfast Broadband' provider by the Internet Service Providers' Association for the past six years in a row and was crowned the 'Most Innovative Provider' in the 2017 Broadband Genie home broadband survey.

For more information visit: www.hyperoptic.com

