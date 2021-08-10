YYY Announces His Debut Album, the Genre-blurring "aquadungeonafterdark"

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-dimensional songwriter/producer Austin Carson, aka YYY, announces his long-awaited debut album, "aquadungeonafterdark," set to be released September 24, 2021 through all major streaming services. The album release show is scheduled for October 8, at Ice House in Minneapolis.

The self-produced album blends different genres in an organic way, creating a singular sound. Melodic hooks reward the listener with something new to discover from one song to the next. "A lot of the lyrical content relates to being isolated in an apartment," says YYY. "In the winter, there would be times where I wouldn't leave my apartment (which I called the 'aquadungeon') for a couple of weeks. During those periods I started to find new meaning and significance in everyday things around me."

ABOUT YYY

YYY is a Minneapolis-based, genre-blurring, experimental pop artist bent on delivering a previously unheard sonic experience. Creating beautiful transitions between analog bass drones, psychedelic guitar riffs and vocal samples, YYY's music maintains a lighthearted undertone that challenges the listener.

Austin has performed in the Minneapolis music scene as a solo artist and as part of other projects for the last six years. As YYY, he created the critically-acclaimed album "Tribute to the Beach Boys' Pet Sounds" — as a one-off project. Orchestrated, recorded and produced by Austin, he featured vocal performances by other local and national artists.

Website link: yyy2k.com

EPK link: yyy2k.com/epk (includes bio and hi-res photos)

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3s271kO

Soundcloud link to full, unreleased album (private link): https://soundcloud.com/therealyyy/sets/aquadungeonafterdark/s-Hj3d3

