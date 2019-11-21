Z Automotive Announces the Company is the First to Market Jeep Wrangler's Tazer JL Programmer Calibration Tool

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Automotive, a company focused on providing quality products for racing, towing, daily driving and more, is the first to market the Jeep Wrangler Tazer JL programmer/calibration tool. The Tazer JL can electronically modify the 2020, 2019 and 2018 Jeep Wrangler's vehicle settings. It's available for the Jeep Wrangler Sport and Sport S and comes as a bypass block that can be used for future tuning of the Superchips Pro Cal and other various tuning software.

Z Automotive

The Tazer JL offers a number of different features for vehicle settings such as changing the Jeep's tire size and gear ratios as well as changing settings to accommodate other upgrades or modifications. These features also include disabling the front axle disconnect module for axle swaps, enabling and disabling the backup camera, adding a front camera and much more. These changes will continue to operate after the Tazer JL is unplugged.

The Tazer JL also features live functions, which are functions the Tazer JL performs live only while plugged into the OBD2 port. These live function features include options like enabling rock crawl and light show mode, which provides six preset and three make-your-own light shows that flash all the exterior lights. This is perfect for car shows, first responders and off-road visibility. These live features also include AutoStopStart disable and AutoTracKill, among many others.

"If you own a 2020, 2019 or 2018 Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator, this really should be the first purchase you make to modify the vehicle," says Joe Zizzadoro, CEO of Z Automotive. "The Tazer JL offers some amazing features and has a simple, plug-in installation. There are just two parts - a bypass module plugged in above the OBD2 connector and the Tazer JL itself, which plugs into the OBD2 connector. It's really a simple but very effective tool."

To learn more about the Tazer JL and to make a purchase, visit ZAutomotive.com.

About Z Automotive

Z Automotive (formerly noesp.com then zautotech.com) has been in business since 2007. Since its inception the company has since created a line of products for racing, towing, daily driving, car shows and just for fun. For more information, visit ZAutomotive.com.

