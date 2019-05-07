Z Capital Appoints Erik Hirschbein as Managing Director - Finance

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("Z Capital"), a leading alternative asset manager of value-oriented private equity and credit funds, today announced the appointment of Erik Hirschbein as Managing Director - Finance. Mr. Hirschbein is based in Z Capital's New York office and is responsible for all aspects of accounting and financial reporting for the firm and its managed funds.

Prior to joining Z Capital, Mr. Hirschbein served as Vice President of the Global Fund Services - Americas Fund Administration at BlackRock Inc.'s ("BlackRock") Alternative Investors, supporting the Private Equity Partners group. During his tenure with BlackRock, Mr. Hirschbein managed the private equity accounting department with responsibility for the fund administration oversight of the private equity group. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Hirschbein spent six years at Goldman Sachs, where he ultimately served as a Vice President in the Private Equity Group, focusing on fund administration oversight. Mr. Hirschbein began his career as an auditor at KPMG, where he worked with a number of private equity firms and hedge funds.

"We are pleased to welcome Erik to Z Capital and are confident that he will be a strong addition to our accounting and finance team," said James J. Zenni, Jr., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Z Capital Group. "With extensive experience in accounting, finance and operations within the alternative asset management industry, Erik will be a valuable asset to our firm."

"I am excited to join the dynamic and talented team at Z Capital," said Mr. Hirschbein. "I look forward to leveraging my deep knowledge of financial accounting to support the Firm's initiatives and pursuit of future opportunities."

About Z Capital Group

Z Capital is a privately held alternative asset management firm having approximately $2.5 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. Z Capital manages both value-oriented private equity and credit funds.

Z Capital's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including public and corporate pension funds, university endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

The Z Capital investment strategies and private equity portfolio companies are described at www.zcapgroup.net .

Media Contact

Jonathan Keehner / Julie Oakes / Kate Clark

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Z Capital Group, L.L.C.

Related Links

http://www.zcapgroup.net

