Z Capital-Backed Affinity Gaming Prices $475 Million of Senior Secured First Lien Notes

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG" or the "Firm"), a leading privately held global investment firm with complementary private equity and credit businesses, today announced that its portfolio company Affinity Gaming (the "Company") successfully priced $475 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.875% senior secured first lien notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). The offering of the Notes is expected to close on December 30, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

About ZCG

Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG") is a leading, privately held, global investment firm with approximately $3.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. ZCG Principals have had a successful track record in private equity and credit for over twenty-four years. ZCG's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For more information please visit www.zcg.com.

About Affinity Gaming

Affinity Gaming is a diversified casino gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company's casino operations consist of eight casinos, five of which are located in Nevada, two in Missouri and one in Iowa. For more information about Affinity Gaming, please visit its website: affinitygaming.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Keehner / Kate Thompson / Julia Sottosanti

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The Notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act ("Rule 144A") and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any security, including the Notes, nor a solicitation for an offer to purchase any security, including the Notes.

SOURCE Z Capital Group, L.L.C.