Z Capital-Backed Sports Information Group Names Itay Fisher Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Information Group, LLC ("SIG" or the "Company"), a national, multi-media information company dedicated to providing premium data driven content to the sports industry through its flagship Daily Racing Form ("DRF") platform and other brands, today announced the appointment of Itay Fisher as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Fisher has more than a decade of experience developing and managing digital platforms and improving the customer experience at some of the industry's leading online gaming companies. Mr. Fisher joined SIG in 2018 as Chief Technology Officer and was named Chief Operating Officer in April 2019. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Chief Information Officer at William Hill Online, a global betting and gaming company. As a member of the management team, he led teams in multiple locations across Europe, focusing on transforming the Online IT systems to improve the customer experience, which resulted in increased revenues across the company's digital betting products and services. Before joining William Hill, Mr. Fisher served as Product and Gaming Development Director and was a member of the management team at Gala Coral Interactive, a UK-based company providing online sports-wagering services. Mr. Fisher started in the online gaming industry at Playtech where he held various roles during his 5 years at the company. He holds a BSc in Computer Science and an MBA, both from University of Haifa.

SIG has evolved from a 125-year-old, iconic newspaper business into a premier, multi-channel information company that serves the horse racing industry, one of the fastest-growing online wagering sectors. Z Capital has accelerated this growth since acquiring the Company in July 2017. Itay Fisher has led the digital and e-commerce transformation of SIG's brands: Daily Racing Form, DRF Bets and StatFox, which strongly positions the Company for the future.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO and have the opportunity to lead this talented team," said Mr. Fisher. "Continuing our vision and building on SIG's industry leadership will be my primary focus as we enter into the next chapter of growth. Together, we will execute our strategies to improve the customer experience and deliver value for all stakeholders. SIG and its brands have an exciting future ahead and I look forward to the opportunity to further establish the Company as an innovative leader."

"In a short period of time at SIG, Itay has made many contributions and I am confident he is the right person to lead the Company in this next chapter," said James Zenni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Z Capital. "Itay is a pioneer in the industry who has led the effective digital transformation of SIG and its brands. He has been instrumental in shaping the business strategy and SIG is well-positioned for the future as we see horse racing and sports betting gain increasing participation across the U.S."

Richard Glynn, Chairman of SIG, added, "SIG has made strong progress in establishing the business as the leading digital and print provider of racing statistics and form in the burgeoning U.S. gambling and gaming market. We are delighted that Itay will continue to lead SIG on this exciting journey."

About SIG

Sports Information Group, LLC is a national, multi-media information company dedicated to providing premium data driven content and in-depth editorial coverage to horse racing enthusiasts in North America. The Company's flagship brand, Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing enthusiasts and professionals throughout North America. Launched in 1894, Daily Racing Form is the only daily newspaper in the U.S. dedicated solely to the coverage of a single sport. Its companion website, www.DRF.com is the most heavily-trafficked horseracing destination, providing players with the most extensive news coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, exclusive handicapping tools, and access to DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platform. Additionally, Daily Racing Form publishes DRF Harness Eye, the daily newspaper and digital content for standardbred racing since 1964, offering news, handicapping products, and online wagering functionality specifically for harness players. In 2012, Daily Racing Form introduced DRF Breeding, a business dedicated to serving the breeding industry, bringing expanded coverage and tools to horseplayer and breeding enthusiasts alike. For more information, please visit www.DRF.com.

About Z Capital

Z Capital is a leading, privately held global investment firm having approximately $2.8 billion of assets under management across complementary opportunistic, value-oriented private equity and credit businesses.

Z Capital's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including public and corporate pension funds, university endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. The Z Capital investment strategies are described at www.zcapgroup.net.

