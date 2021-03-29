Z Capital Group Appoints Annie Shick Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG" or the "Firm"), a leading private markets asset manager having value-oriented private equity and credit funds, today announced the appointment of Annie Shick, CPA, as a Managing Director and the Chief Financial Officer at the firm. Ms. Shick is responsible for all aspects of accounting, treasury and financial reporting for ZCG and the funds under its management.

Prior to joining ZCG, Ms. Shick spent several years at Riverstone Holdings LLC, a global asset management firm that invests in energy, power and infrastructure sectors, where she most recently served as Director in Fund Accounting. Ms. Shick previously served in numerous roles of increasing responsibility in investment accounting including JP Morgan, General Motors Asset Management and LS Power Equity Advisors/Edge Principal Advisors. Early in her career, she was with the Asset Management Practice of KPMG LLP in New York as a Senior Associate. Ms. Shick earned a B.S. in Accountancy from National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan and an M.S. in Accountancy from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Illinois.

"Annie has an extensive background in accounting, financial reporting, treasury, performance analysis, and compliance in support of private equity funds, and we are pleased to welcome her to the team," said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. "We are confident that Annie will be a strong leader of our accounting and finance teams and we look forward to benefitting from her experience as we continue to successfully manage and grow our assets."

"I am excited to join ZCG as it continues its growth trajectory and extends its leadership across its private equity and credit businesses," said Ms. Schick. "I have been impressed with ZCG's continued momentum and success, and I look forward to leveraging my deep knowledge of financial accounting to help lead the Firm's finance function as we capitalize on the many opportunities ahead."

About ZCG

Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG") is a leading, privately held, global investment firm with approximately $3.2 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. ZCG Principals have had a successful track record in private equity and credit for over twenty-four years. ZCG's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For more information please visit www.zcg.com.

