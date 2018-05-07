Z Capital Group Appoints Bonnie Wang as a Managing Director and Head of Corporate Development

Prior to joining Z Capital, Ms. Wang founded LUNA Partners, a consulting firm focused on advising Asian family offices in equity, debt investments, hedge funds, private equities and coinvestment opportunities. Previously, Ms. Wang served as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager in J.P. Morgan's Private Bank's Alternative Investments Group, where she managed $8.7 billion of hedge fund and private fund investment portfolios. In this role, she also oversaw due diligence of investment opportunities across various alternative asset classes worldwide including private equity and credit strategies. She has also served as a Director and Portfolio Manager for UBS AG Global Asset Management in Hong Kong and London, managing over $4.5 billion of alternative investment assets and leading global investment due diligence.

"Bonnie brings significant knowledge and experience to Z Capital and will be a great asset to our firm," said James Zenni, President, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Z Capital Group. "Bonnie brings with her more than 20 years of global experience and knowledge in fund strategies, manager selection and portfolio management of alternatives investments."

"I have known the principals at Z Capital for over a decade, and I am excited to join their talented team at Z Capital. I look forward to expanding our global opportunities ahead," said Ms. Wang.

Ms. Wang studied at Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, China, as well as at the International Christian University in Mitaka, Japan and is a graduate of the University Of Pennsylvania Wharton School Of Business where she received dual bachelor's degrees in Business and in Applied Science. Ms. Wang received a Master of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics. Ms. Wang is a CFA and CAIA charter-holder and is fluent in English and Mandarin.

About Z Capital Group

Z Capital Group, L.L.C. and its subsidiaries ("Z Capital") are leading alternative asset management firm with approximately $2.3 billion of regulatory assets under management. For over two decades, the Partners of Z Capital have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing.

Z Capital creates value for its investors by collaborating with talented management teams to generate investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies. The Z Capital Private Equity Funds' portfolio companies are within numerous industries, have aggregate annual revenues of approximately $1.3 billion, sell products in 57 countries, and have over 11,000 employees and an excess of 200,000 associates, directly and through joint ventures worldwide. The Z Capital investment strategy and portfolio companies are described at www.zcapgroup.net.

