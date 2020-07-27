Z Capital Group Appoints Shahid Khoja as Director and Member of Credit Investment Team

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG" or the "Firm"), a leading privately held global investment firm with complimentary private equity and credit businesses, today announced the appointment of Shahid Khoja as a Director and member of Z Capital Credit Partners' ("ZCCP") Investment Team. Mr. Khoja is responsible for research and analysis on existing and prospective performing and distressed investments.

Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Khoja spent seven years at Garrison Investment Group, a multi-strategy credit-oriented firm, where he most recently served as a Director and senior credit analyst on the corporate credit investment team. At Garrison, Mr. Khoja was responsible for investing in credit opportunities across a range of sectors, including liquid and illiquid primary and secondary performing and stressed / distressed opportunities for the firm's CLOs, credit opportunities fund and private credit funds. Previously, Mr. Khoja served as an Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the Corporate Debt Products group where he was responsible for underwriting and executing senior secured and unsecured debt financing transactions, as well as managing a portfolio of credits. Mr. Khoja has a B.A. in economics from Bowdoin College.

"We anticipate significant opportunities in the months and years ahead to strategically deploy capital in both performing and distressed credits," said James J. Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. "We are pleased to welcome Sha to ZCG. I am confident that with his more than a decade of credit investing experience, he is the right person to help us build out ZCCP's Investment Team and capitalize on these opportunities."

"I am pleased to join ZCG at an exciting time for the credit markets," said Mr. Khoja. "ZCCP has an impressive track record in both CLO management and distressed investing, and I look forward to working closely with the team to execute on the Firm's differentiated investment strategies and deliver value to investors."

About ZCG

Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG") is a leading, privately held, global investment firm with approximately $2.8 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. ZCG Principals have had a successful track record in private equity and credit for over twenty-four years. ZCG's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For more information please visit www.zcg.net.

About Z Capital Credit Partners

Z Capital Credit Partners, LLC ("ZCCP") is the credit fund management platform of ZCG. ZCCP invests across a range of credit investments including leveraged loans, private debt, and opportunistic stressed credit. ZCCP manages closed and open ended funds as well as structured vehicles for strategic debt.

Media Contact

Jonathan Keehner / Kate Thompson / Julia Sottosanti

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Z Capital Group, L.L.C.

Related Links

https://www.zcg.net

