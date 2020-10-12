Z Capital Group Expands Credit Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG" or the "Firm"), a leading privately held global investment firm with complimentary private equity and credit businesses, today announced the addition of Egidio Carlino as Director and Jordan Shrem as Senior Associate. Mr. Carlino is responsible for research and analysis of existing and prospective portfolio leveraged finance investments and Mr. Shrem is responsible for trade support and execution. Both will be members of Z Capital Credit Partners' ("ZCCP") Investment Team.

"We are pleased to welcome Egidio and Jordan to our growing Credit Investment team at a time when we see compelling opportunities to put capital to work," said James J. Zenni, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. "I am confident that the experience both Egidio and Jordan bring to ZCG will be impactful as we continue to capitalize on market dislocations and drive value for our investors."

Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Carlino served as an Associate Director at DFG Investment Advisers where, together with his team, he was responsible for managing more than $5 billion of leveraged loans. Previously, Mr. Carlino served as an analyst with Credit Capital, LLC, where he managed energy sector assets for the approximately $400 million fund. He received his B.S. in Finance and Economics from Quinnipiac University.

"I am impressed by ZCG's credit platform and eager to join the talented team," said Mr. Carlino. "I believe my skills and experience in high yield and leveraged finance will be valuable to the team as we pursue the many opportunities ahead."

Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Shrem served as an Associate at CVC Credit Partners, where he supported trade execution and provided operational support to the credit team. At CVC, he individually managed the support process of $15 billion for the U.S. platform. Previously, Mr. Shrem served as a Senior Associate at Prudential Financial, where he was responsible for coordinating the settlement process and trade assistance of bank loans under the investment operations team. Mr. Shrem began his career at Barclays Capital as an Analyst and par loan closer. He received a B.A. in Economics from the University of Maryland.

"I look forward to leveraging my prior experience in my new role at ZCG," said Mr. Shrem. "The Firm's credit platform is poised for continued success and I am excited to work closely with the team to execute on its differentiated investment strategies."

About ZCG

Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG") is a leading, privately held, global investment firm with approximately $3.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. ZCG Principals have had a successful track record in private equity and credit for over twenty-four years. ZCG's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For more information please visit www.zcg.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Keehner / Kate Thompson / Julia Sottosanti

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Z Capital Group, L.L.C.

Related Links

https://www.zcg.com

