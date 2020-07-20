Z Capital Group Hires Laura Krivec as Director - Corporate Development

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG"), a leading privately held global investment firm with approximately $2.8 billion of assets across complimentary private equity and credit businesses, today announced the hiring of Laura Krivec as Director – Corporate Development.

Ms. Krivec is responsible for project management and developing new and existing relationships with pension consultants, private wealth platforms and fund placement groups, as well as coordinating all outreach to current and prospective investors.

Prior to joining ZCG, Ms. Krivec worked for nearly five years at Cambridge Associates in London, most recently as an Associate Investment Director in the Real Assets Investment Group. In this role, she led investment due diligence and monitoring for primary fund commitments within the private real estate and infrastructure categories. Previously, she served as a Financial Research Analyst at Saracen Ventures, a private research and consultancy firm in London, where she conducted financial and geopolitical research. Ms. Krivec has a B.S in finance from Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business and an M.B.A from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are pleased to welcome Laura to ZCG," said James J. Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. "With extensive experience in both investing and financial research roles, I am confident that she will be immediately impactful to our corporate development initiatives as we launch new funds and pursue co-investment opportunities."

"ZCG is an impressive firm with differentiated investment strategies and I am excited to join the growing team," said Ms. Krivec. "I look forward to further strengthening the firm's relationships with new and existing investors and working closely with Jim and the team as we capitalize on the many growth opportunities ahead."

About ZCG

Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG") is a leading, privately held, global investment firm with approximately $2.8 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. ZCG Principals have had a successful track record in private equity and credit for over twenty-four years. ZCG'sinvestors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For more information please visit www.zcg.net.

