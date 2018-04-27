Z Collection Selects Epicor Prophet 21 to Transform Inventory Management

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced Z Collection has chosen the award-winning Epicor® Prophet 21® software as its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to manage inventory and improve order accuracy.

Z Collection started in late 2011 as a wholesaler of premium natural stone. Z Collection works with quarries and factories throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, North Africa, and the Americas to bring unique, special products to market. Its customers are large regional and national distributors of premium luxury tile throughout the United States and Canada and dealers throughout Oregon and Washington.

Doubling revenue over the last three years prompted Z Collection to look for a more robust system. Moving to the Prophet 21 next-generation software will allow the company to better manage inventory and increase visibility across the company.

"Our main priority was getting a software solution that fit our needs," explained Zee Coleman, CEO, Z Collection. "Once you tackle order accuracy and managing inventory, you can scale and grow much faster. Our software was the one thing weighing us down, and we're very excited about what Epicor can do for us."

Managing inventory is a breeze

Z Collection's previous system required many workarounds and add-ons. With increased visibility from Prophet 21 software, employees will be able to look in one place, find everything they need to know about a customer, and be much more efficient with their time. Prophet 21 software will also make the inventory management and ordering process much easier for Z Collection. Wireless Warehouse will allow orders to be pulled quickly and accurately, the time to process orders will go down, and changes in inventory will be able to be seen in real time. "Because inventory management is going to be a breeze, we'll be able to open more locations in the future and we will be able to measure everything. We'll be able to measure growth per sales person and per item. Prophet 21 software gives us more visibility and more information to help us grow," said Coleman.

"The Epicor Prophet 21 solution is a proven success for distributors of all sizes, and the software is becoming more powerful and valuable to companies that need a one-stop shop for their services," said Tony Corley, senior product marketing manager, Epicor. "Prophet 21 software offers a combination of features and functionality that can accurately streamline processes. Pricing, inventory management, and even quoting become automated, reducing time consumption and effort."

About Epicor Prophet 21

Leveraging a half-century of distribution industry knowledge and expertise, Epicor Prophet 21 software is an end-to-end distribution solution offering deep functionality—from open ecommerce platforms to mobile sales and field services, wireless sales counters and warehouses, advanced inventory management, and customer optimization tools. Visit the Epicor Prophet 21 solution hub to learn more.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

