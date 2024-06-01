Z Grills Announces Unprecedented "Buy 1, Get 10 Grills" Promotion, Unlocking a Lifetime of Easier Grilling!

ONTARIO, Calif., June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars, grill masters! Z Grills, the innovator in premium wood pellet grills, is sizzling up summer with a groundbreaking promotion that's sure to leave your taste buds – and wallet – happy. This June 6th, Z Grills kicks off their "Buy One, Get 10 Grills" program, offering customers the chance to lock in a lifetime of delicious BBQ with a single purchase!

Here's the mouthwatering deal:

1. Buy Your First Premium Pellet Grill: Choose from a selection of top-of-the-line Z Grills models, including the 700D6, 700D3 and more, all known for their advanced features, precision temperature control, and spacious cooking areas. Enjoy fast and free shipping within the continental US on your initial purchase.

2. Get a Brand New FREE Grill Every 5 Years: Starting from the 5th year of your initial purchase, Z Grills will send you a brand new, feature-rich grill. This continues every five years for a total of 10 grills over 50 years.

3. Flexibility and Choice: When it's time for your free grill, Z grills will send you a selection of top-line grills tor choose from, ensuring you're always equipped for culinary success. A shipping fee applies per each free grill.

4. Early Redemption Option (with fees): Can't wait for your free grills? Z Grills allows early redemption for a fee. Contact [email protected] or call 833-947-4557 for details.

5. Exclusive Promotion: This offer applies exclusively to products and price listed on the promotion page. Limited quantities only!

Trust in Z Grills

Proven Track Record: In 2019, Z Grills successfully executed a similar 5-year cashback program and delivered the cashback offers, with overwhelming positive feedback from participants.

Unmatched Quality: Z Grills is renowned for its robust construction, larger cooking areas, and advanced features, all at an exceptional value.

Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your grilling game and secure a lifetime of delicious memories with Z Grills! For more information, visit www.zgrills.com.

About Z Grills

Z Grills is a leading manufacturer of innovative and affordable wood pellet grills. They are passionate about creating high-quality grills that make it easy for everyone to experience the joy of wood-fired cooking. Z Grills is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support, ensuring that their customers have everything they need to become grilling masters.

SOURCE ZGRILLS, INC.