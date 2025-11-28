Z Kellen Releases Debut Album Cathedral Sky (Love Remains) -- A Seven-Song Ascent Into Mythic Hard Rock

Album Release Date: December 10, 2025

Artist: Z Kellen

Album: Cathedral Sky (Love Remains)

Genre: Mythic Hard Rock / Cinematic Rock / Atmospheric Rock

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Kellen announces the debut album Cathedral Sky (Love Remains), arriving December 10 as a seven-song ascent that fuses cinematic rock, atmospheric textures, and hard rock intensity into a single, cohesive journey.

Across its seven tracks, Cathedral Sky (Love Remains) moves like a climb through light and shadow — from quiet introspection to towering, amplified catharsis. It's an album built for listeners who want their rock to feel big, emotional, and cinematic, without losing intimacy at the core.

Album artwork for Z Kellen's debut release, Cathedral Sky (Love Remains), available December 10, 2025. The Z Kellen artist mark, representing the mythic-rock project behind Cathedral Sky (Love Remains).

A Seven-Song Ascent Under a Cathedral Sky

Cathedral Sky (Love Remains) is structured as a seven-song arc: each track its own chapter, working together like steps cut into stone. The record leans into:

Mythic imagery instead of literal storytelling

Atmospheric soundscapes wrapped around guitars and drums

Hard-rock ballad energy that climbs rather than simply explodes

The title hints at the record's emotional center — a sense of vastness above, and something fiercely human that still endures underneath it all. These songs live where riffs, orchestral touches, and intimate vocals collide.

Mythic Hard Rock for the Cinematic Listener

Musically, Z Kellen sits between cinematic rock and modern hard rock — songs that could live on a rock playlist or under the closing scene of a film. Guitars and drums carry the weight, but atmosphere and space are just as important as impact.

Fans of epic, emotionally charged rock will hear echoes of cinematic and alternative influences, but the album's core is its own: Mythic Hard Rock — rock shaped by big feelings, big imagery, and a sense of ascent.

About Z Kellen

Z Kellen is a voice and a vision — a mythic-rock project shaped entirely by Sebastian Saviano. Writing and producing every song, he launches Z Kellen as a new name, a new sound, and a debut album that opens the door to its own universe.

With Cathedral Sky (Love Remains), Z Kellen steps into the landscape of modern rock with an album that feels both intimate and cinematic — a debut that aims not just to be heard, but to be entered.

For Fans Of

Listeners who connect with:

Cinematic rock and atmospheric rock

Hard rock ballads with emotional weight

Mythic, visual storytelling in music

Contact

Z Kellen — 305.770.8099, [email protected]

Website: www.zkellen.com

Released by Deriva Publishing

SOURCE Deriva Publishing