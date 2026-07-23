Z Natural Foods Announces New Chocolate Flavored Goat Whey Protein
News provided byZ Natural Foods
Jul 23, 2026, 08:54 ET
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods, a family-owned leader in organic foods and powdered superfoods, today announced its innovative Chocolate Goat Whey Protein Concentrate. This new natural food offers a unique and great-tasting chocolate goat milk protein powder, designed for its health benefits, digestibility, and convenience.
Z Natural Foods prioritizes the powerful concept of "synergy" – where the combined effect of ingredients is greater than the sum of their individual parts, combining three powerhouse ingredients in this premium blend: Goat Whey Protein, Organic Dark Chocolate (real cacao), and Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs).
"Our mission at Z Natural Foods is to provide our customers with the most nourishing, convenient products," says Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Sciences for Z Natural Foods. "Our Chocolate Goat Whey Protein Concentrate is exactly that, a delicious blend that delivers high-quality goat whey protein and leverages the benefits of each ingredient."
Key highlights of the Chocolate Goat Whey Protein Concentrate include:
- Superior Digestibility with A2 Beta-Casein Goat Whey: Unlike many traditional cow's milk whey proteins that contain A1 beta-casein, Z Natural Foods' Goat Whey Protein is rich in A2 beta-casein, significantly easier to digest for many people.
- Real Cacao for Enhanced Benefits: With no artificial flavors, this formula incorporates real organic cacao, revered for its potent wellness supportive compounds.
- Optimized Energy with MCTs: The addition of MCT fats provides an efficient energy source for the brain and body, and are easily digested and metabolized.
- Unbeatable Convenience and Versatility: Delivering an all-in-one solution, saves space, reduces cost, and promotes consistency in daily nutrition.
Chocolate Goat Whey Protein Concentrate is more than just a protein powder; it's a nutritional solution and a significant step forward in functional food formulas, providing a tasty, easy-to-use food.
The blend is offered in 1 lb, 5 lb and 55 lb pouches. For more information about Chocolate Goat Whey Protein Concentrate, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.
About Z Natural Foods
Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry.
Media Contact: For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For press and social media members, visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.
SOURCE Z Natural Foods
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