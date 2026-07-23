WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods, a family-owned leader in organic foods and powdered superfoods, today announced its innovative Chocolate Goat Whey Protein Concentrate. This new natural food offers a unique and great-tasting chocolate goat milk protein powder, designed for its health benefits, digestibility, and convenience.

Z Natural Foods Announces New Chocolate Flavored Goat Whey Protein Rich in A2 beta-casein, real cacao and MCTs, Chocolate Goat Whey Protein Concentrate is available in 1 lb, 5 lb and 55 lb pouches.

Z Natural Foods prioritizes the powerful concept of "synergy" – where the combined effect of ingredients is greater than the sum of their individual parts, combining three powerhouse ingredients in this premium blend: Goat Whey Protein, Organic Dark Chocolate (real cacao), and Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs).

"Our mission at Z Natural Foods is to provide our customers with the most nourishing, convenient products," says Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Sciences for Z Natural Foods. "Our Chocolate Goat Whey Protein Concentrate is exactly that, a delicious blend that delivers high-quality goat whey protein and leverages the benefits of each ingredient."

Key highlights of the Chocolate Goat Whey Protein Concentrate include:

Superior Digestibility with A2 Beta-Casein Goat Whey: Unlike many traditional cow's milk whey proteins that contain A1 beta-casein, Z Natural Foods' Goat Whey Protein is rich in A2 beta-casein, significantly easier to digest for many people.

Unlike many traditional cow's milk whey proteins that contain A1 beta-casein, Z Natural Foods' Goat Whey Protein is rich in A2 beta-casein, significantly easier to digest for many people. Real Cacao for Enhanced Benefits: With no artificial flavors, this formula incorporates real organic cacao, revered for its potent wellness supportive compounds.

With no artificial flavors, this formula incorporates real organic cacao, revered for its potent wellness supportive compounds. Optimized Energy with MCTs: The addition of MCT fats provides an efficient energy source for the brain and body, and are easily digested and metabolized.

The addition of MCT fats provides an efficient energy source for the brain and body, and are easily digested and metabolized. Unbeatable Convenience and Versatility: Delivering an all-in-one solution, saves space, reduces cost, and promotes consistency in daily nutrition.

Chocolate Goat Whey Protein Concentrate is more than just a protein powder; it's a nutritional solution and a significant step forward in functional food formulas, providing a tasty, easy-to-use food.

The blend is offered in 1 lb, 5 lb and 55 lb pouches. For more information about Chocolate Goat Whey Protein Concentrate, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry.

Media Contact: For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For press and social media members, visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.

SOURCE Z Natural Foods