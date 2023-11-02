Z Natural Foods Announces New Collagen from Wild-Caught Fish, Boosted with Vitamin C, Pomegranate, and Acai

Z Natural Foods

02 Nov, 2023, 08:38 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods, a leading provider of high-quality organic and natural foods, is excited to announce the launch of their newest product, Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor). 

This all-natural blend combines the benefits of collagen sourced from wild-caught fish plus vitamin C with the sweet and tangy flavor of pomegranate and acai. 

Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor) is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $24.99 and a 5 lb. quantity for $99.99.

Collagen is popular due to its potential to improve skin elasticity, promote joint health, and support healthy hair and nails. The key highlight of Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor) is its unique blend of collagen and vitamin C. The combination of beetroot juice powder, vitamin C, pomegranate, and acai delivers a range of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients that may also support optimal wellness. Additionally, the vitamin C boost aids collagen synthesis and may assist with a healthy immune system.

"We are thrilled to deliver our new Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor) to our customers," said Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Science at Z Natural Foods. "We wanted to offer our customers a fruity, marine-sourced collagen that not only supports beauty and wellness goals but also delights the taste buds."

Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor) is available in a convenient powder form, allowing for easy mixing into various beverages or recipes. Each serving contains 10 grams of collagen-rich protein and a boost of vitamin C, supporting natural beauty and overall health.

Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor) is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $24.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $99.99, and a 55 lb. size for under $17.00 per lb. Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor) powder is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness. 

For more information about Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor), visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.  

About Z Natural Foods
Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 300 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry.

Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, wholesale delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For press and social media members, visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.

Contact:
Sam Hirschberg
888-963-6637
367850@email4pr.com

SOURCE Z Natural Foods

