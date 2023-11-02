Z Natural Foods Announces New Collagen from Wild-Caught Fish, Boosted with Vitamin C, Pomegranate, and Acai
02 Nov, 2023, 08:38 ET
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods, a leading provider of high-quality organic and natural foods, is excited to announce the launch of their newest product, Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor).
This all-natural blend combines the benefits of collagen sourced from wild-caught fish plus vitamin C with the sweet and tangy flavor of pomegranate and acai.
Collagen is popular due to its potential to improve skin elasticity, promote joint health, and support healthy hair and nails. The key highlight of Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor) is its unique blend of collagen and vitamin C. The combination of beetroot juice powder, vitamin C, pomegranate, and acai delivers a range of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients that may also support optimal wellness. Additionally, the vitamin C boost aids collagen synthesis and may assist with a healthy immune system.
"We are thrilled to deliver our new Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor) to our customers," said Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Science at Z Natural Foods. "We wanted to offer our customers a fruity, marine-sourced collagen that not only supports beauty and wellness goals but also delights the taste buds."
Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor) is available in a convenient powder form, allowing for easy mixing into various beverages or recipes. Each serving contains 10 grams of collagen-rich protein and a boost of vitamin C, supporting natural beauty and overall health.
Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor) is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $24.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $99.99, and a 55 lb. size for under $17.00 per lb. Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor) powder is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness.
For more information about Collagen + C (Pomegranate Acai Flavor), visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.
About Z Natural Foods
Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 300 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry.
Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, wholesale delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For press and social media members, visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.
Contact:
Sam Hirschberg
888-963-6637
367850@email4pr.com
SOURCE Z Natural Foods
