Z Natural Foods Announces New Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom Extract Powder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods announced today an exciting new addition to their line of organic mushroom powders.

With more than 14,000 species of mushrooms around the world, Lion's Mane mushroom may top the list with its powerful wellness benefits.

Lion's Mane (Hericium Erinaceus) is a culinary-medicinal mushroom used traditionally in Eastern Asia to support memory. Most known for its possible benefits for dementia, Lion's Mane may reduce mild symptoms of anxiety and depression and may help repair nerve damage. It may also support a healthy inflammatory response along with its antioxidant and immune-boosting abilities.

"Research shows that edible mushrooms may enhance antioxidant defenses and support healthy blood pressure. Additionally, the polysaccharides that mushrooms are famous for, may support healthy inflammation and immune responses," reports Jonathan Parker, Director of Operations for Z Natural Foods.

Mushrooms are widely-researched and have long been a medicinal staple for most ancient civilizations, not just because of their great taste and many culinary options, but because of their vast array of health benefits.

"Organic Lion's Mane extract powder is 100% certified organic and has a natural, earthy smell with a slightly sweet nutty taste," reports Parker. "Our customers really enjoy the benefits of this amazing mushroom and use the powder to brew teas, add to their favorite smoothie, sprinkle on yogurt and soups."

Organic Lion's Mane extract powder is easy to use, mixes well with water, has no added preservatives, and is soy-free and gluten-free.

Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom Extract Powder (4:1 extract) is $29.99 a pound (150 servings). Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom PREMIUM Extract Powder (standardized to 5% Beta Glucan) is $16.99 for a 4 oz bag (75 servings). They both come in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Matcha Green Tea Latte Powder, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

