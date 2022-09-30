WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods® announced today the release of their new Organic Maitake Mushroom Extract powder.

With its adaptogen-like qualities, Maitake Mushroom Extract features essential phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals, including vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, B vitamins, and amino acids.

Z Natural Foods Announces New Organic Maitake Mushroom Extract Powder to Promote Immune Health. Organic Maitake Mushroom Extract Powder is available in a 1 lb quantity for $37.99 and is is packaged in an airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouch.

The primary compound (polysaccharide) found in Maitake is beta-D-glucan, which is known to support the immune system and ward off microbes.

"Research shows that the beta-D-glucans give Maitake its unique ability to support a healthy immune response and potentially fight off harmful invaders, reports Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition and Research at Z Natural Foods. And since this new Maitake is an extract powder, our customers like that they can get it in a concentrated form."

Maitake is a remarkable mushroom traditionally used in Chinese medicine to support longevity. Furthermore, it is widely believed that Maitake helps gut health by fueling the growth of "good bacteria," which may be one of the primary reasons Maitake is so effective at supporting good health. Rich in antioxidants, it is also believed that Maitake Mushroom helps reduce oxidative stress, possibly supporting brain health and memory function.

Known for its taste, culinary flexibility, and excellent nutritional properties, Maitake Mushroom may also support a healthy insulin response and cholesterol levels.

"Maitake is unique and supports health and wellness in so many ways, Parker says. Whether it's a boost in brain power, support for the immune system, or promoting longevity, Maitake is a versatile product that customers have counted on literally for millennia," he says.

Organic Maitake Mushroom Extract Powder is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $37.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $164.99, and a 55 lb size. Organic Maitake Mushroom Extract Powder is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness.

