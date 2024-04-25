Z Natural Foods Introduces Delicious Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino Whey Protein Concentrate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods, a leading provider of high-quality natural and organic foods, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product: Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino Whey Protein Concentrate .

This premium whey protein, sourced from grass-fed cows, is set to redefine the standards of delicious and nutritious protein powders.

"Our Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino Whey Protein Concentrate is much more than just a protein powder; it's also a decadent treat that you can enjoy guilt-free," said Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Sciences at Z Natural Foods. "We've combined the rich flavors of chocolate, caramel, and cappuccino with the highest quality whey to create a delicious protein that not only tastes great but also provides essential nutrition that your body needs."

Each serving of Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino Whey Protein Concentrate is packed with essential amino acids and nutrients, making it an ideal choice for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone looking to increase their protein intake. With its creamy texture and rich cacao flavor, this whey protein concentrate is a delicious and convenient way to support your health and wellness goals.

Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino Whey Protein Concentrate is now available in a 1 lb. quantity for $16.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $64.99, and a 55 lb. size for under $10.00 per lb. Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino Whey Protein Concentrate powder is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness.

For more information about Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino Whey Protein Concentrate, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com .

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 300 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry.

Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing , blending, wholesale delivery, and retail , Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For press and social media members, visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit .

