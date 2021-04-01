WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods announced today the release of their wholesale product list .

Used by food manufacturers, retailers, and food cooperatives, this list includes vegan milk powders, plant-based and whey proteins, super green blends, mushrooms, fruit powders, and many hard to find options that are available in stock. Z Natural Foods has now made its wholesale list available for download in a convenient pdf file.

Z Natural Foods releases a wholesale list of 400 natural foods and superfoods. Z Natural Foods' free wholesale list can be downloaded at their website.

With over 400 specialty superfoods, Z Natural Foods has provided some of the globe's most trusted brands with organic whole food powders. Z Natural Foods' products are frequently used for large applications among restaurants, hotels, and commercial food suppliers.

Some of the most popular superfoods that Z Natural Foods provides include; organic coconut and cashew milk powders, extra rich cacao (100% cacao), acerola cherry powder, lion's mane, and shiitake mushroom powders, plant-based and whey proteins, collagen, and super greens blends. All of the Z Natural Foods products are grown organically, free of chemicals, pesticides, heavy metals, and contaminants.

"Whether you want an existing product or your own blend, our team adheres to the strictest quality controls in the food industry, which means that every product is rigorously tested for freshness and quality, reports Jonathan Parker, Director of Product Research for Z Natural Foods . And unlike many of our competitors, all of our products have been tested in a 3rd party lab, which is highly important because it shows the integrity of all our foods."

Z Natural Foods is an FDA-registered facility that adheres to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs), has many USDA-certified organic and kosher-certified options, has vegan, raw, wild harvest, and non-GMO products gluten-free, and always free of chemicals.

Z Natural Foods' free wholesale list can be downloaded at their website by going here .

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

Media Contact:

Sam Hirschberg

888-963-6637

[email protected]

SOURCE Z Natural Foods