Indulge in the essence of autumn with this wholesome, farm-fresh twist

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods today announced the launch of its new Pumpkin Spice Latte mix, combining the comfort of whole milk from USA farms with the rich flavors of real organic pumpkin and a proprietary blend featuring organic spices.

This innovative product offers customers a healthier, more authentic alternative to traditional pumpkin spice beverages, featuring only seven simple ingredients.

Z Natural Foods Unveils Organic Pumpkin Spice Latte Mix Pumpkin Spice Latte is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness.

This lightly sweetened powdered blend caters to health-conscious individuals seeking a delicious, seasonal treat without artificial additives or added sugar.

"Our Pumpkin Spice Latte mix embodies Z Natural Foods' commitment to providing pure, wholesome nutrition without compromising on taste," said Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Sciences for Z Natural Foods. "We've carefully crafted this product to capture the essence of fall while maintaining our high standards for quality and sustainability."

Key features of Z Natural Foods' Pumpkin Spice Latte include:

Whole milk sourced exclusively from USA farms



farms Real, organic pumpkin for authentic flavor and nutrition



Proprietary blend of organic spices



A nutritious boost of turmeric root extract (curcumin)



Lightly sweetened to enhance the delicious flavor



No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives

Pumpkin Spice Latte is a versatile powder blend consisting of Whole Milk, Organic Pumpkin, Organic Stevia Erythritol, Turmeric Root Extract, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Ginger Root, and Organic Clove. This blend mixes easily with water (hot or cold), and is also enjoyed as an addition to coffee, tea, or added to recipes.

Now available in 1 lb., 5 lb., and 55 lb. sizes, Pumpkin Spice Latte is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness. For more information about Pumpkin Spice Latte, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 300 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry.

Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, wholesale delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For press and social media members, visit the Z Natural Foods Press Kit.

Contact:

Sam Hirschberg

(888) 963-6637

[email protected]

SOURCE Z Natural Foods