Z Squared to Participate in Maxim Group's AI Data Center Summit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Squared, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZSQR) ("Z Squared" or the "Company"), a digital infrastructure company expanding into AI infrastructure, today announced that its management team will participate in Maxim Group's AI Data Center Summit, being held virtually on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

David Halabu, Z Squared's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at 12:30pm ET. The panel discussion will be webcast and will be available for viewing here and on the Company's investor relations website.

Event Overview

The explosive growth of generative AI is driving unprecedented demand for physical and digital infrastructure. In this virtual conference, Maxim Group Research Analysts sit down with A.I. company leaders at the forefront of delivering that capacity with AI data centers. Participants will discuss the evolving landscape of AI infrastructure, including the challenges of getting and obtaining sufficient power at reasonable rates, obtaining GPUs, building for high cooling needs, construction sequencing, gaining quality tenants, securing financing, and the race to bring new capacity online to meet surging demand.

This conference will be hosted virtually on Maxim Digital platform. To attend, sign up to become a Maxim Digital member at: https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/architecting-tomorrow-the-ai-data-center-summit-06112026

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About Z Squared

Z Squared, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZSQR) is a computing infrastructure company operating advanced computing equipment and expanding into AI infrastructure. The Company's strategy is built on three principles: lead with power by acquiring operating sites where power is already flowing; build for AI workloads by converting that capacity into AI-ready colocation where the customer brings the compute and runs what they need; and scale with discipline by deploying conversion capital site by site, against signed contracts and operational readiness. Z Squared listed on the Nasdaq Global Market in April 2026.

For more information, visit www.zsquaredinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Z Squared Inc.