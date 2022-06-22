Z SUPPLY Foundation Raises $250,000 to Create College Scholarship Gifts at 3 Universities

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z SUPPLY looks to open doors for the next generation of fashion and design creatives by announcing new scholarship agreements with three art and design colleges in California through the Z SUPPLY Foundation.

In 2021, Z SUPPLY celebrated the launch of the Foundation, focusing efforts on educational opportunities. Last year, Z SUPPLY was thrilled to raise $250,000 for specifically tailored scholarships to help students pursuing degrees in fashion design, art and marketing through sales made on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday on ZSUPPLY.COM (excluding taxes and shipping).

"Thank you to all of our customers for making this initiative possible," said Z SUPPLY president, Mandy Fry. "We gave our customers the opportunity to support these students' college education alongside us. The money we raised will have a true impact on students in the fashion, art and marketing fields at Otis College of Art and Design, CCA and CSULB – College of the Arts."

The Z SUPPLY Foundation board of directors researched various colleges and were pleased to select three to create their own specific Z Supply Foundation scholarships. The board plans to visit each campus this fall to connect with students and faculty.

Otis College of Art and Design

Otis College of Art and Design is a national leader in art and design education. The Z SUPPLY Foundation is pledging a $50,000 Endowed Scholarship fund to support one senior in any BFA program until such time as the endowment growth allows for additional recipients. In addition, the Foundation pledges a $50,000 Named Scholarship that will support 10 scholarships in Fashion Design, Digital Media, Communications Arts, Graphics, and related fields for the 2022-2023 academic year.

California College of the Arts

CCA educates visionary students to become versatile makers with inventive solutions to advance culture and society. The Foundation is pledging $50,000 to establish an endowment program to support the Scholarship in perpetuity, pledging an additional $50,000 as a spend-down gift to be awarded in full as the Z SUPPLY Foundation Scholarship in academic years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. The Z SUPPLY Foundation scholarship at CCA will support students from diverse backgrounds as they pursue degrees in Fashion Design.

California State University, Long Beach - College of the Arts

College of the Arts at CSU Long Beach, is one of the largest, most respected state-supported arts colleges in the country. The Foundation is pledging a total of $50,000 to the CSULB 49er Foundations for students studying Graphic Design and Photography.

New for 2022, Z SUPPLY Foundation is planning a separate fundraising event to benefit a social or environmental initiative, which will include both ZSUPPLY.COM and Z SUPPLY's wholesale partners.

For more information regarding the Z SUPPLY Foundation and the Z SUPPLY Foundation college scholarships, please visit Z SUPPLY Foundation.

About Z SUPPLY FOUNDATION:

With the ethos that we are all in this together, Z SUPPLY launched its philanthropic arm, the Z SUPPLY Foundation in 2021. The Foundation is committed to supporting social, environmental and educational qualified tax-exempt 501(c) (3) public charities in the United States. Each year, the Foundation will have a specific focus, giving us the opportunity to support all the causes that mean so much to us as a brand.

About Z SUPPLY:

Launched in 2013, Z SUPPLY's philosophy is that simplicity, comfort, and style should coexist in every closet. What started with a cotton tee quickly expanded into a line of classic, casual-cool styles designed for everyday wear. Innovation continues to be key, which led Z SUPPLY to expand with more timeless fashion essentials, featuring signature soft fabrications and versatile styles, as well as cozy loungewear, eyewear and activewear collections.

