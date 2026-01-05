Z-Wave Alliance Highlights Newly Certified Z-Wave Long Range Devices

Z-Wave Long Range Adoption Surges as Manufacturers Target Broader IoT Applications and Long-Distance Connectivity Beyond the Smart Home

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Z-Wave Alliance, the standards development organization dedicated to advancing the smart home and Z-Wave® technology, today announced the continued expansion of Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR) certification across the ecosystem. With 125 ZWLR certified devices now in market, manufacturers are bringing long range, higher-capacity, and more reliable IoT connectivity to homes, multifamily properties, and commercial environments worldwide.

The latest surge of certified products showcases how manufacturers are leveraging ZWLR capabilities to enhance range, security, and performance for next-generation smart home and building applications.

"The pace of Z-Wave Long Range adoption this year has been remarkable," said Bettina Roll, Z-Wave Alliance Certification Program Manager. "Manufacturers are not only embracing the performance benefits of ZWLR, but they're also demonstrating how scalable, reliable connectivity can redefine smart home and building automation. With 125 certified ZWLR devices across 30 plus categories in the U.S. and EMEA market, and 80% of the products currently going through certification seeking ZWLR, the ecosystem's growth underscores the strength of open standards and the continued innovation driving the Z-Wave community forward."

2GIG, a Nice brand – The new GC Touch Security Panel advances the proven GC2e platform with a modern interface, faster performance, and an intuitive 7-inch touchscreen built for both professional installers and everyday users.

Aeotec – Aeotec's new SmokeShield marks a major milestone as the first Z-Wave Long Range certified device available in the European market, setting a new benchmark for retrofit-friendly life-safety solutions.

Alfred – The new Alfred DB1 Pro Smart Door Lock introduces Z-Wave Long Range performance to Alfred's professional-grade lineup, offering extended communication distance, fast responsiveness, and robust security for modern access control.

Smart Rent Alloy SmartHome – The next-generation Alloy Fusion (Gen 3) from Smart Rent combines a full-featured smart hub and thermostat into a single, streamlined device with a built-in 7-inch touchscreen for unified control of HVAC systems and Z-Wave smart home products.

FireAvert – FireAvert's new Z-Wave Auto-Stove Shut-Off Device brings networked fire-prevention tools into the Z-Wave ecosystem, featuring Z-Wave and ZWLR, extending interoperable fire-prevention capabilities to connected homes and multifamily environments.

Home Assistant – The new Home Assistant Connect ZWA-2 is the most high-performing Z-Wave and Z-Wave Long Range adapter.

Jasco – The Jasco Slim Door and Window Sensor delivers fast, low-power open/close detection with extended ZWLR communication, SmartStart onboarding, and optional outdoor-rated housing for versatile placement across residential and MDU properties.

Rently – The Rently Z-Wave Plus and Z-Wave Long Range certified clutch-based smart deadbolt lock, Smart Bolt Armor MDL, brings enterprise-grade access control to multifamily rental properties through seamless integration with Rently's Self-Guided Touring platform.

Shelly – Shelly's Wave Series brings Z-Wave Long Range performance to its portfolio of relays, dimmers, sensors, and smart plugs, delivering extended property-wide connectivity for residential, MDU and commercial deployments.

Trident IoT – Trident IoT has earned Z-Wave certification for its Z-Way Thin Gateway Controller SDK, marking a major milestone for developers building ZWLR-enabled gateways and controllers with lightweight RTOS platforms.

ULTRALOQ – The new ULTRALOQ Bolt Z-Wave extends the brand's trusted smart-lock platform with the added range, responsiveness, and stability of ZWLR, delivering fast performance and dependable operation even at the edge of a network's coverage.

Yale / ADT – The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave 800 Series brings fast fingerprint access, strong encryption, and a refined, modern design to ADT's connected security ecosystem. Paired with the ADT Base, which serves as the intelligent hub for sensors, detectors, and Z-Wave devices through Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, homeowners gain a unified and responsive platform for secure entry and whole-home automation.

Zooz – The new Zooz RGBW Dimmer connects to most 12 or 24 V DC LED strips and appropriate power supply, and when added to a Z-Wave Hub users can automate their daily routines and party nights. The new Zooz Siren and Chime device supports custom sound playback for flexible audio and visual alerts across larger properties.

Z-Wave and ZWLR device sales continue to increase as homeowners become increasingly concerned with keeping their smart homes private and local without sending unnecessary data to third party clouds.

About the Z-Wave Alliance

The Z-Wave Alliance is a standards development organization dedicated to developing and advancing Z-Wave® technology as an open and internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959) for smart home and IoT solutions. Alliance members continue to shape and drive the future of Z-Wave through open development in the Alliance OS Work Group. With over 4,500 certified wireless, interoperable devices, Z-Wave Alliance member companies provide leading-edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety, security, and more. The Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR) specification uniquely enables IoT applications beyond the home. With a range of up to 1.5 miles, ZWLR delivers the performance and scalability required in MDU & hospitality deployments, and more. Learn more at www.z-wavealliance.org.

The Z-Wave Alliance Board of Directors is comprised of executives from ADT, Alarm.com, Amazon Ring, Assa Abloy, BlueConnect Partners, Fortune Brands, Johnson Controls Inc., Nabu Casa, Silicon Labs, Trident IoT, and Vivint.

Z-Wave is a registered trademark of Z-Wave Alliance. All data, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Z-Wave Alliance

